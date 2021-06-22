LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Dermatology Physician Assistant Megan Holick, PA-C to their Lee's Summit location
Megan Holick was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas. She played volleyball at Mid-America Nazarene University before completing her undergraduate degree in pre-med biology from Newman University. She graduated magna cum laude from Wichita State University with her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies in 2017.
Megan chose dermatology because it allows her to treat a wide variety of medical, cosmetic, and surgical conditions. Her clinical interests include acne, psoriasis, and various skin cancers. She loves being able to develop long-term relationships with her patients while striving to improve their quality of life. Megan is a member of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants and the American Academy of Physician Assistants.
In her free time, Megan enjoys traveling and spending time with her Australian Shepherd named Cairo.
Megan will treat patients at our Lee's Summit office. Her services will include annual skin exams, acne treatments, eczema, hair loss, psoriasis, skin cancer treatments, and more. Megan is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment in the Lee's Summit office call 816-454-3424.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest physician-owned dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network, but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
