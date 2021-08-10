CEDAR PARK, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Dermatology Nurse Practitioner Amanda Dibenedetto to their Cedar Park, Texas location.
Amanda DiBenedetto, FNP-C is excited to return to the Central Texas area. She attended The University of Texas at Austin where she received her Bachelor's and Master's of Science in Nursing. For the past 10 years, she has been practicing dermatology in El Paso, where she was born and raised.
Amanda brings a wealth of medical knowledge with her having worked in internal medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, family practice, and pediatrics. She performs all aspects of dermatology (medical, surgical, and cosmetic). She enjoys treating acne as well as managing complex medical conditions and performing procedures, including skin surgeries, biopsies, cryotherapy, Botox and fillers.
Amanda is an advocate for patient education, especially for skin cancer prevention. She believes in the importance of routine skin cancer screenings to detect skin cancer early and provide effective treatment interventions. Amanda also has a special interest in caring for patients with psoriasis and eczema. With all of the advances in biological medications, she believes patients should no longer have to suffer from severe psoriasis and eczema. They can and should achieve long-term clearance of their skin. She finds helping patients achieve this goal very rewarding. The field of dermatology is constantly advancing. She understands the importance of continuing education to keep current with all the medical advances and treatments in dermatology and she feels like she learns something new every day.
In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her children, swimming, traveling, hiking and skiing. To schedule an appointment, call (512) 260-5860.
