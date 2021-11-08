WEATHERFORD, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome experienced Dermatology Physician Assistant Kyla Crispe to their Weatherford location
Kyla grew up in a small farming/ranching community in Colorado. She received her undergraduate degree in Physiology from the University of Wyoming. She attended Texas A&M University where she did breast cancer research and taught undergraduate anatomy, and then returned to Colorado State University to earn her Master of Science in Biomedical Science in 2012.
In May 2016, Kyla graduated with honors from the University of North Texas Health Science Center with her Master in Physician Assistant Studies. She was also inducted into Pi Alpha, the Physician Assistant Education Association (PAEA) National Honor Society.
Kyla is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA). She is also an adjunct faculty of the University of North Texas Health Science Center, a member of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants, the Texas Association of Physician Assistants, and the American Association of Physician Assistants (AAPA). Kyla's primary goal is to help people feel confident in their skin through medical and cosmetic dermatology.
Kyla lives in Weatherford with her husband, three children, horses, and dogs. She enjoys sharing the love of horses and rodeo with her family. She is happy to work in her home community!
U.S. Dermatology Partners Chief Executive Officer Paul Singh said, "We are pleased to have Ms. Crispe join us at our Weatherford, Texas, office where she will work alongside Board- Certified Dermatologist Dustin Wilkes. Her addition will help us to further extend access to care to those in the Weatherford area."
Kyla will treat patients in Weatherford and is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 817-594-5880.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
Media Contact
Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners, 2144200655, jeanne@usdermpartners.com
SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners