ANNAPOLIS, Ma., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome experienced Dermatology Physician Assistant Rachel Kokal their Annapolis, Maryland location
A native of Richmond, VA, Physician Assistant Rachel Kokal received her Master of Physician Assistant Studies from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, VA.
Rachel has practiced dermatology since 2014. She chose the specialty because of her family's history with melanoma. She is passionate about educating her patients on sun safety and the importance of getting annual skin exams. In addition to skin cancer awareness and prevention, Rachel enjoys treating eczema, psoriasis, and acne. "I love partnering with my patients, seeing the improvement in their conditions over time, and the confidence that comes with those changes.", says Rachel.
Rachel appreciates the complexities and challenges the field of dermatology offers and appreciates that it encompasses medical, surgical, procedural, and cosmetic medicine all within the same specialty.
Outside of work, you will find Rachel and her fiancé exploring the food and wine scene. They enjoy hiking with their 9-month-old rescue puppy, Pepper. She also likes to travel and cycling on her Peloton.
Rachel is looking forward to building long-lasting relationships with her patients for years to come in our Annapolis office. To schedule an appointment call 410-268-3887.
