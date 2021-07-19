DULLES, Va., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome internationally renowned Dermatologist Dr. Kassahun Bilcha to their Dulles and Centreville, Virginia locations.
Dr. Kassahun Bilcha is an internationally renowned dermatologist with years of experience in treating skin diseases, teaching, and mentoring. He completed both his internship and dermatology residency at Emory University in Atlanta and did a research fellowship at Georgetown University, Washington D.C. He had prior training at Addis Ababa and Gondar Universities in Ethiopia, where he also served in different managerial positions.
Dr. Bilcha has been extensively involved with global health and has benefited from research and training opportunities in many different countries. He has extensively traveled throughout the world.
His expertise in dermatology includes managing adults and children with general dermatologic conditions like skin cancer, acne, vitiligo, eczema, psoriasis, itching, and other skin inflammations. He performs skin and nail surgeries for the removal of cancerous and non-cancerous conditions. Other services provided by Dr. Bilcha include chemical peels, botulinum (Botox) injections, and facial fillers. In his spare time, Dr. Kassahun Bilcha enjoys traveling and spending time with his three children and wife.
Dr. Bilcha will treat patients in Dulles and Centreville, Virginia, and is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment call 703-479-3685.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest physician-owned dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
