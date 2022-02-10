IRVING, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is announcing a new partnership with Central Mass Oral Surgery PC, an oral and maxillofacial practice treating patients in Leominster and Gardner, Massachusetts. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, this is USOSM's first partnership in the state.
"We're excited to announce our first partnership in Massachusetts, and we're honored that it is with Central Mass Oral Surgery, which is well known for its integrity and high quality patient care," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO.
Like all USOSM partner practices, Central Mass Oral Surgery will retain complete clinical autonomy throughout the partnership. Central Mass Oral Surgery has three doctors: Carmine Colarusso, DMD, Shant Baran, DMD, and Mikhail Kobakov, DMD, who are dedicated to providing patients with high-quality, compassionate and comprehensive care. They provide a full scope of oral and maxillofacial services from bone grafting and wisdom teeth removal, to tooth extractions, pre-prosthetic surgery, oral pathology, apicoectomy procedures and more.
"USOSM will focus on what it does best – business – and we'll focus on what we do best – caring for patients. The business details are important and they need to be taken care of, but we aren't business experts and it's not something we're passionate about. We're OMS experts and our passion is caring for our patients," said Dr. Carmine A. Colarusso of Central Mass Oral Surgery.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 19 states. They include Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona, California, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Massachusetts. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
