CINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Friday, October 8th, 2021, at 7pm the University of Cincinnati Bearcats will face off against the Temple Owls for their AAC opener. Team Fastrax™ will help make the Bearcats' game night unforgettable with their fan favorite, American Flag demonstration jump. As the National Anthem starts to play, members of Team Fastrax™ will jump in with their majestic 2,000 sq. ft. American Flag and UC flag. The patriotic skydive will be displayed on the scoreboard with the team's live air-to-ground video feed, so spectators from all sections at Nippert Stadium can take in every breathtaking moment of the performance.
"Team Fastrax™ is honored to perform our patriotic American Flag jump at the 'Nippert at Night' game." commented John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™. "The Bearcats are off to a great start, and we can't wait to see how the season plays out. Go Bearcats!"
According to the Bearcats website, Cincinnati owns a pair of double-digit road wins over non-conference powers, taking down No. 9 Notre Dame, 24-13, and Indiana, 38-24. The Bearcats went on the road and beat two AP preseason Top 25 teams in back-to-back games (Notre Dame was ranked No. 9 and Indiana No. 17 in the preseason). A win on Friday would ensure Cincinnati has been in the AP Top 10 for 365 days. Cincinnati has been ranked in the Top 10 since slotting in at No. 8 on Oct. 11, 2020
For more information on the game or for tickets, visit the UC Bearcats website.
Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone but are never forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated Army Capt. Drew E. Russell, who Died October 8, 2011, serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. For more information on Army Capt. Drew E. Russell visit the Military Times website.
ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™
Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.
ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®
SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.
