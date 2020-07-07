UCB and Ferring Pharmaceuticals Announce Co-Promotion of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for the Treatment of Adults with Moderate to Severe Crohn's Disease

- Ferring joins with UCB to promote CIMZIA prefilled syringe for Crohn's disease in the U.S. - Co-promotion strengthens commitment to patients living with Crohn's disease by reaching more gastroenterologists while also continuing patient support programs - Ferring is expanding its focus in specialty areas within gastroenterology, demonstrating commitment to gut health - UCB is preparing for future launches in immunology, demonstrating commitment to patients with severe chronic diseases