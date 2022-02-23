(PRNewsfoto/Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.)

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"Record fourth quarter performance propelled UCT over the $2 billion revenue milestone for the year and represents a strong endorsement of our execution capabilities on every level," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "By expanding our capabilities, leveraging our global footprint, and deepening our industry partnerships, we again outperformed the markets we serve. We expect 2022 to be another year of growth and believe we are ideally positioned to meet ongoing demand."

"In 2021, UCT generated record cash flow from operations and grew earnings per share by 50 percent to the highest level in the company's history," added Sheri Savage, CFO. "We strategically deployed capital to meet capacity requirements and will continue to invest in our business to meet ongoing demand while strengthening our balance sheet to capitalize on future growth opportunities."

Fourth Quarter 2021 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $615.1 million. Products contributed $533.8 million and Services added $81.3 million. Total gross margin was 21.0%, operating margin was 10.2%, and net income was $45.5 million or $1.01 and $1.00 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $553.7million, gross margin of 20.6%, operating margin of 9.1%, and net income of $31.9 million or $0.71 and $0.70 per basic and diluted share in the prior quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 21.5%, operating margin was 12.6%, and net income was $55.5 million or $1.22 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 21.6%, operating margin of 12.4%, and net income of $48.8 million or $1.07 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Full Year 2021 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $2,101.6 million. Products contributed $1,803.9 million and Services added $297.7 million. Total gross margin was 20.5%, operating margin was 8.8%, and net income was $119.4 million or $2.75 and $2.69 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $1,398.6 million, gross margin of 20.9%, operating margin of 8.7%, and net income of $77.6 million or $1.93 and $1.89 per basic and diluted share in the prior year. 

Full Year 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported gross margin of 21.4%, operating margin of 12.2%, and net income of $186.1 million or $4.20 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 21.4%, operating margin of 11.3%, and net income of $115.0 million or $2.80 per diluted share in the prior year.

First Quarter 2022 Outlook

The Company expects revenue in the range of $580.0 million to $630.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.80 and $1.00. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $1.06 and $1.26.   

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, certain insurance proceeds, gain on sale of property and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the subsequent quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 25,



December 31,



December 25,



2021



2020



2021



2020

























Revenues:























Product

$

533,859



$

299,495



$

1,803,939



$

1,131,151

Services



81,277





70,133





297,676





267,431

Total revenues



615,136





369,628





2,101,615





1,398,582

Cost of revenues:























Product



433,933





247,103





1,478,764





934,716

Services



52,117





44,880





192,874





172,105

Total cost of revenues



486,050





291,983





1,671,638





1,106,821

Gross profit



129,086





77,645





429,977





291,761

Operating expenses:























Research and development



7,771





3,987





24,508





14,829

Sales and marketing



14,090





6,569





48,178





25,128

General and administrative



44,493





33,915





171,618





130,434

Total operating expenses



66,354





44,471





244,304





170,391

Income from operations



62,732





33,174





185,673





121,370

Interest income



156





179





427





875

Interest expense



(6,634)





(3,758)





(24,183)





(16,852)

Other income (expense), net



(1,165)





(2,512)





(7,601)





(5,722)

Income before provision for income taxes



55,089





27,083





154,316





99,671

Provision for income taxes



6,303





4,349





27,931





19,281

Net income



48,786





22,734





126,385





80,390

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



3,316





180





6,940





2,785

Net income attributable to UCT

$

45,470



$

22,554



$

119,445



$

77,605

























Net income per share attributable to UCT common stockholders:























Basic

$

1.01



$

0.56



$

2.75



$

1.93

Diluted

$

1.00



$

0.55



$

2.69



$

1.89

Shares used in computing net income per share:























Basic



44,886





40,521





43,498





40,198

Diluted



45,525





41,353





44,351





41,074

 

 

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; in thousands)



















December 31,



December 25,





2021



2020

ASSETS













Current assets:













  Cash and cash equivalents



$

466,455



$

200,274

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance





250,147





145,539

  Inventories





379,235





180,385

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets





41,260





18,895

Total current assets





1,137,097





545,093















Property, plant and equipment, net





242,347





159,150

Goodwill





270,044





171,132

Intangibles assets, net





245,696





160,519

Deferred tax assets, net





37,607





23,513

Operating lease right-of-use assets





83,357





37,821

Other non-current assets





9,242





5,315

Total assets



$

2,025,390



$

1,102,543















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













  Bank borrowings



$

22,071



$

7,361

  Accounts payable





332,897





121,328

  Accrued compensation and related benefits





46,790





34,532

  Operating lease liabilities





17,299





11,721

  Other current liabilities





50,060





26,335

Total current liabilities





469,117





201,277















Bank borrowings, net of current portion





529,919





261,619

Deferred tax liabilities





54,889





33,571

Operating lease liabilities





65,923





31,050

Other liabilities





12,894





23,812

Total liabilities





1,132,742





551,329















Equity:













UCT stockholders' equity:













  Common stock





511,628





309,589

  Retained earnings





337,417





217,972

  Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)





(167)





5,087

Total UCT stockholders' equity





848,878





532,648

  Noncontrolling interest





43,770





18,566

Total equity





892,648





551,214

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

2,025,390



$

1,102,543















 

 

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; in thousands)















Fiscal Year Ended



December 31,



December 25,



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$

126,385



$

80,390

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities (excluding assets acquired and liabilities assumed):











      Depreciation and amortization



70,877





46,635

Stock-based compensation



15,765





12,743

Deferred income taxes



(3,200)





375

Change in the fair value of financial instruments and earn-out liability



12,438





7,653

Gain from insurance proceeds



(7,332)





Others



220





(2,402)

Changes in assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(52,975)





(32,693)

Inventories



(125,120)





(8,017)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(3,397)





1,243

Other non-current assets



(800)





(106)

Accounts payable



172,524





(12,559)

Accrued compensation and related benefits



1,795





9,696

Operating lease assets and liabilities



(1,141)





(1,111)

Income taxes payable



8,851





2,785

Other liabilities



(1,827)





(7,354)

Net cash provided by operating activities



213,063





97,278

Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(59,342)





(36,427)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, including insurance proceeds



7,738





6,601

Settlement of forward contracts in conjunction with the acquisition of Ham-Let



(10,448)





Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired



(344,707)





Net cash used in investing activities



(406,759)





(29,826)

Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from bank borrowings



415,168





76,690

Proceeds from issuance of common stock



193,536





604

Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases



(131,712)





(105,475)

Payments of debt issuance costs



(8,899)





Payment of contingent earn-out







(1,428)

Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted stock units



(7,262)





(1,500)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



460,831





(31,109)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(954)





1,400

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



266,181





37,743

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



200,274





162,531

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

466,455



$

200,274

 

 

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)













































GAAP





Non-GAAP







Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended







December 31, 2021





December 31, 2021





Products



Services



Consolidated



Products



Services



Consolidated

Revenues



$

533,859



$

81,277



$

615,136



$

533,859



$

81,277



$

615,136

Gross profit



$

99,926



$

29,160



$

129,086



$

101,964



$

30,183



$

132,147

Gross margin





18.7%





35.9%





21.0%





19.1%





37.1%





21.5%

Income from operations



$

52,391



$

10,341



$

62,732



$

63,007



$

14,507



$

77,514

Operating margin





9.8%





12.7%





10.2%





11.8%





17.9%





12.6%





























































Three Months Ended























December 31, 2021























Products



Services



Consolidated

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis



$

99,926



$

29,160



$

129,086

Amortization of intangible assets (1)





658





1,023





1,681

Restructuring charges (2)





115









115

Stock-based compensation expense (3)





719









719

Fair value related adjustments (4)





546









546

Non-GAAP gross profit



$

101,964



$

30,183



$

132,147







































Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis





18.7%





35.9%





21.0%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)





0.1%





1.2%





0.3%

Restructuring charges (2)





0.0%









0.0%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)





0.2%









0.1%

Fair value related adjustments (4)





0.1%









0.1%

Non-GAAP gross margin





19.1%





37.1%





21.5%







































Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)

Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis



$

52,391



$

10,341



$

62,732

Amortization of intangible assets (1)





5,795





3,716





9,511

Restructuring charges (2)





(415)





24





(391)

Stock-based compensation expense (3)





4,241





426





4,667

Fair value related adjustments (4)





546









546

Acquisition related costs (5)





449









449

Non-GAAP income from operations



$

63,007



$

14,507



$

77,514







































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis





9.8%





12.7%





10.2%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)





1.1%





4.6%





1.5%

Restructuring charges (2)





-0.1%





0.1%





-0.1%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)





0.8%





0.5%





0.8%

Fair value related adjustments (4)





0.1%





0.0%





0.1%

Acquisition related costs (5)





0.1%





0.0%





0.1%

Non-GAAP operating margin





11.8%





17.9%





12.6%







































1    Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions

2    Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures

3    Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

4    Represents acquisition fair value adjustments related to inventories

5    Represents costs related to the acquisition of Ham-Let

 

 

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 25,



September 24,



December 31,



December 25,



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands)

Reported net income attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis

$

45,470



$

22,554



$

31,880



$

119,445



$

77,605

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



9,511





4,950





9,512





33,423





19,799

Restructuring charges (2)



(391)





1,003





1,580





1,301





4,573

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



4,667





3,760





4,324





16,758





12,899

Fair value related adjustments (4)



546





3,266





2,288





22,999





7,624

Acquisition related costs (5)



449





1,024





105





9,984





1,024

Insurance proceeds (6)















(7,332)





Gain on the sale of property (7)



















(1,352)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)



(2,336)





(2,521)





(2,760)





(12,804)





(8,200)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)



(2,400)





(525)





1,828





2,332





994

Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT

$

55,516



$

33,511



$

48,757



$

186,106



$

114,966































Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)

Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$

62,732



$

33,174



$

50,584



$

185,673



$

121,370

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



9,511





4,950





9,512





33,423





19,799

Restructuring charges (2)



(391)





1,003





1,580





1,301





4,433

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



4,667





3,760





4,324





16,758





12,899

Fair value related adjustments (4)



546









2,388





10,117





Acquisition related costs (5)



449





1,024





105





9,984





1,024

Gain on the sale of property (7)



















(1,352)

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

77,514



$

43,911



$

68,493



$

257,256



$

158,173































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis



10.2%





9.0%





9.1%





8.8%





8.7%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



1.5%





1.3%





1.7%





1.6%





1.4%

Restructuring charges (2)



-0.1%





0.3%





0.4%





0.0%





0.3%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.8%





1.0%





0.8%





0.8%





0.9%

Fair value related adjustments (4)



0.1%





0.0%





0.4%





0.5%





0.0%

Acquisition related costs (5)



0.1%





0.3%





0.0%





0.5%





0.1%

Gain on the sale of property (7)



0.0%





0.0%





0.0%





0.0%





-0.1%

Non-GAAP operating margin



12.6%





11.9%





12.4%





12.2%





11.3%































Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$

129,086



$

77,645



$

114,070



$

429,977



$

291,761

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



1,681





1,023





1,680





6,063





4,090

Restructuring charges (2)



115





242





684





1,005





988

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



719





696





534





2,649





2,112

Fair value related adjustments (4)



546









2,388





10,117





Non-GAAP gross profit

$

132,147



$

79,606



$

119,356



$

449,811



$

298,951































Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis



21.0%





21.0%





20.6%





20.5%





20.9%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.3%





0.3%





0.3%





0.3%





0.3%

Restructuring charges (2)



0.0%





0.0%





0.2%





0.0%





0.0%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.1%





0.2%





0.1%





0.1%





0.2%

Fair value related adjustments (4)



0.1%





0.0%





0.4%





0.5%





0.0%

Non-GAAP gross margin



21.5%





21.5%





21.6%





21.4%





21.4%



Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands)

Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis

$

(7,643)



$

(6,091)



$

(8,233)



$

(31,357)



$

(21,699)

Restructuring charges (2)



















140

Fair value related adjustments (4)







3,266





(100)





12,882





7,624

Insurance proceeds (6)















(7,332)





Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)

$

(7,643)



$

(2,825)



$

(8,333)



$

(25,807)



$

(13,935)































Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share

Reported net income on a GAAP basis

$

1.00



$

0.55



$

0.70





2.69





1.89

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.21





0.12





0.21





0.75





0.48

Restructuring charges (2)



(0.01)





0.02





0.03





0.03





0.11

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.10





0.09





0.10





0.38





0.32

Fair value related adjustments (4)



0.01





0.08





0.05





0.52





0.19

Acquisition related costs (5)



0.01





0.02









0.23





0.02

Insurance proceeds (6)















(0.16)





Gain on the sale of property (7)















-





(0.03)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)



(0.05)





(0.06)





(0.06)





(0.29)





(0.20)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)



(0.05)





(0.01)





0.04





0.05





0.02

Non-GAAP net income

$

1.22



$

0.81



$

1.07



$

4.20



$

2.80

Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis



45,525





41,353





45,404





44,351





41,074























































































































































ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE

































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



December 25,



September 24,



December 31,



December 25,



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

(in thousands, except percentages)





























Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis

$

6,303



$

4,349



$

8,392





27,931





19,281

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)



2,336





2,521





2,760





12,804





8,200

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)



2,400





525





(1,828)





(2,332)





(994)

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$

11,039



$

7,395



$

9,324



$

38,403



$

26,487































Income before income taxes on a GAAP basis

$

55,089



$

27,083



$

42,351





154,316





99,671

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



9,511





4,950





9,512





33,423





19,799

Restructuring charges (2)



(391)





1,003





1,580





1,301





4,573

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



4,667





3,760





4,324





16,758





12,899

Fair value related adjustments (4)



546





3,266





2,288





22,999





7,624

Acquisition related costs (5)



449





1,024





105





9,984





1,024

Insurance proceeds (6)















(7,332)





Gain on the sale of property (7)











(100)









(1,352)

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$

69,871



$

41,086



$

60,060



$

231,449



$

144,238

Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis



11.4%





16.1%





19.8%





18.1%





19.3%

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate



15.8%





18.0%





15.5%





16.6%





18.4%































1    Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions

2    Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures

3    Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

4    Adjustments related to the fair values of inventories, contingent consideration, purchase obligation and forward hedge contracts

5    Represents costs related to acquisitions

6    Insurance proceeds pertaining to the Cinos fire in 2018

7    Represents gain realized on the sale of land in South Korea

8    Tax effect of items (1) through (7) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate

9    The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect.

 

