NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unacast, the top location data company, is now available to Bloomberg Data License clients through Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point's alternative data catalog. Unacast's data will allow quant funds, insurance firms and other financial institutions to explore foot traffic, migration patterns and emerging markets.
Quantitative analysts typically use several alternative data streams to inform investment and risk models. While specific needs vary by industry, the goal is usually to inform decision-making, detect change, or measure effects over time or space. In these scenarios, location as an alternative data source can add a lot of value, especially for hedge funds, real estate investors and the public sector.
Typical use cases for location as an alt-data stream include:
- Measuring mobility and foot traffic around stores or other brand locations;
- Tracking trends in areas under pandemic restrictions vs. unrestricted areas;
- Calculating the impact of migration and income flow to and from major cities;
- Understanding the effects of social distancing; and
- Identifying emerging areas of growth and opportunity.
"Since the onset of COVID, interest levels in location data surged in multiple industries," said Thomas Walle, Unacast co-founder and CEO. "We wanted to make it easy for fund managers, equity funds, financial institutions and others to ingest location and get it into your own models."
Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point is Bloomberg's web-based data marketplace that allows Data License clients to easily discover, access and immediately use high quality, market leading content from both Bloomberg and third party providers. In September 2020, Bloomberg announced the expansion of its alternative data offering, representing a three-fold increase in the number of third-party alternative data vendors available since the product's introduction in February 2019. The move allows Bloomberg clients to access a much-expanded catalogue of curated alternative data, uniquely positioned to provide insights in today's market environment.
Unacast is a human mobility data company committed to understanding how people move around on the planet. Sophisticated and data-driven commercial real estate professionals, retailers, researchers, analysts, and data scientists use our Real World Graph®, the most accurate understanding of human activity in the physical world. Our clients leverage our wide range of mobility products to analyze foot traffic from millions of stores and venues, understand mobility patterns on a neighborhood level and migration patterns across the country, enabling them to make smarter decisions and build better products. talktous@unacast.com
