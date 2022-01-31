MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uncle Maddio's Pizza, a pioneer in the fast-casual pizza space, looking forward to new growth opportunities. Since being purchased from bankruptcy by S&S Group and replacing management with an experienced leadership team, they, along with a committed core of fanatic franchisees, have re-invigorated the brand.
President & CEO Jim Smith, with Vice President of Franchising Bob Cuffaro and Vice President of Business Development Carell Grass have brought decades of pizza experience and franchise success to Uncle Maddio's.
"We purchased the brand because of the quality and unsurpassed flavors of the product," said President Jim Smith. "We believe the superior taste of our unique Chef Created pizzas, along with our award-winning salads and other authentic offerings stand above our competition"
"The recent and ongoing challenges provided us an opportunity to pivot our operations and re-position our brand for future development. Our recent store opening on the campus of Arizona State University is an example of where we see growth opportunities for our brand," continued Smith.
"We believe the investments we have made in technology, digital & social media, our mobile app, and a consistent marketing message, along with our innovations in improving unit economics position us for short- and long-term success," said Carell Grass. "Uncle Maddio's Pizza was one of the first hand crafted, custom made artisanal pizza concepts in the fast casual arena. Their commitment to hand made dough, fresh ingredients, and a Served with Love guarantee to customer service has resulted in significant customer loyalty."
"Not only are we improving our existing franchisees success, but we are actively seeking to grow smartly in targeted franchised markets," said Bob Cuffaro. "Our newest franchisee will be opening a location in Newnan GA and we are actively awarding franchise opportunities to new qualified candidates."
About Uncle Maddio's Pizza:
Uncle Maddio's Pizza is a fast casual restaurant chain serving pizzas, salads, and calzones with its new headquarters in McClean, Virginia United States.
On April 13, 2019, Integrity Brands - the parent company of the Uncle Maddio's brand name - filed for bankruptcy. S&S Group purchased Uncle Maddio's from bankruptcy in November 2019 without any interruption of business.
The first Uncle Maddio's Pizza Joint opened in 2009 in Atlanta Georgia, the chain currently has franchised units open in Georgia, Florida, Arkansas, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Tennessee.
Uncle Maddio's offers premium ingredients and more customization than any other fast-casual pizza chain. Guests choose from one of three crusts, including a gluten-free option. Award winning signature and create-your-own salads, Love cookies and cannoli for dessert, round out the Italian-style menu. Many locations also offer a selection of craft beers and wine.
