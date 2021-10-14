TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is very pleased to announce that the annual Build Smarter 2021 Virtual Conference will take place from November 15th to 18th 2021.
Although the conference will take place virtually, we're looking forward to guiding you through the rapid industry shifts from homebuyer demands to homebuilder challenges currently taking place around the USA and Canada. During the conference, we will also show off our home base of Toronto, and offer attendees the opportunity to virtually explore the city's most famous sites.
Throughout the four-day virtual conference, attendees can engage with educational builder panels and keynote speakers that cover the latest industry challenges, using the most up-to-date market data and trends from Zonda. By the end of the conference, attendees will gain new strategic insights from experts on every aspect of homebuilding from land development to customer success strategies.
Additionally, experts from Constellation will be on hand to guide conference attendees through the latest innovations in homebuilding software with more than 90 different hands-on training sessions, covering key Constellation products such as NEWSTAR, BuildTopia, FAST, LandDev, CustomerInsight, Homeowner Central by Conasys, NHLS Distribution Engine and so much more. These in-depth training sessions are an opportunity to discover these products in much greater detail, ensuring they can be utilized to their fullest potential.
We will also be celebrating the 11th Annual Home Owner Mark of Excellence Awards on November 17th. The H.O.M.E. Awards is an annual competition that symbolizes excellence in the home ownership experience and voted solely on the Voice of the Customer and verified by our very own CustomerInsight!.
"We're so pleased to be able to offer market-driven insights and strategies that will help homebuilders prepare for the new normal," says Elmira Abushayeva, Director of Marketing for Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. "The Build Smarter 2021 Virtual Conference is a wonderful opportunity for all industry professionals to gather, strategize, and learn together, creating deep connections that will help us collectively tackle the challenges of 2021 and beyond."
Whether you're an industry newcomer, veteran, or somewhere in between, there's something for you at the Build Smarter 2021 Virtual Conference. Don't miss out on one of the most important educational and social events our industry has to offer. The conference is FREE for customers to attend, but it's recommended that customers register early to secure their spot.
About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems
Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the largest provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the home building software division of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
