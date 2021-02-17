ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BiZZdesign, the leading enterprise design and transformation software vendor, continued its profitable growth track-record unabated by Covid-19 and ended the year 2020 with exceptional financial results across all metrics.
Notwithstanding the challenging Covid-19 market conditions, the company achieved 26% Revenue Growth compared to 2019 thanks to strong new customer acquisition and close customer success collaboration with key existing clients. This includes key new customers such as American Century Investments, Assicurazioni Generali, Canadian Pacific Railway Company, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Desjardins Technology Group, MS Amlin, Smart DCC, Stanford Health Care and TransUnion LLC. As well as critical contract expansions ranging from long-time customer Dutch Tax Authority and more recent members of the BiZZdesign community such as Shell.
At the same time, BiZZdesign was able to maintain a strong EBITDA performance due to continued high team productivity and delivery scalability, including an accelerated shift to "best of both worlds" hybrid marketing, services and training delivery.
"BiZZdesign entered the Covid-19 storm with strong financial fundamentals thanks to our full shift to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) in previous years and strong core profitability," said Mafalda Vaz, BiZZdesign's Chief Finance Officer. "This has put us in the enviable position of being able to keep our strategic course and continue to invest ambitiously in our strategy, our product, our company and our team, as well as extend, where needed, extra support and flexibility to our customers in this difficult year."
"We are very proud of this year's results – financial as well as in terms of our key strategic growth and improvement milestones – achieved in an unprecedented and challenging year, both personally and professionally. They are a testament to the agility, resilience and strong fundamentals of our team and our company, but also the strong, real partnership with our customers," explains Hugo Ehrnreich, BiZZdesign's CEO. "This is a great position to be in looking towards 2021. We have our sights set much higher in our quest to work ever closer with our customers to deliver ever-higher levels of value and success to them. Watch this space."
At the same, time 2020 saw other key successes. For the third year running, BiZZdesign was acknowledged as a Leader in the annual Gartner Magic Quadrant Report with the highest score for Ability to Execute. In the area of Security, BiZZdesign continued to extend its lead on its competitors by successfully adding System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC2) Type II attestation to its ISO 27001 certification and obtaining almost perfect scores on a range of other security measures. Finally, 2020 saw us deliver several key product enhancements, ranging from the prescriptive Change Capability solutions to HoriZZon's next generation of Open API and data management workflows. All aimed to help our customers cut time-to-value, increase critical business impact and more flexibly connect the dots in their complex data and system ecosystems.
