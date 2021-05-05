NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UNest, the first app to offer parents a flexible way to invest and save for their kids' future, today announced a partnership with Haven Life, the customer-centric life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). The collaboration enables UNest members to earn a reward when considering Haven Term, a simple, affordable term life insurance that helps families protect their loved ones.
As a result of the partnership, UNest customers who live in eligible states and obtain a no-obligation Haven Life quote through the UNest app will receive a $5 reward into their child's savings account. The Haven Life quote process only takes a matter of minutes and will help UNest customers determine eligibility and pricing for dependable term life insurance. Additionally, existing Haven Term policyholders will receive a $25 investment on UNest when they sign up for an account via a promotional link.
"Haven Life's mission to make people's lives less hard, aligns with our focus at UNest," said Ksenia Yudina, CFA, founder & CEO of UNest. "We provide user-friendly, accessible financial solutions for our customers, which is why partnering with Haven Life is an easy choice. We are proud to work with them to help families safeguard their financial future."
The partnership between UNest and Haven Life brings two like-minded financial service innovators together. According to research, one of the main reasons for purchasing life insurance is the birth of a child. In fact, 68% of Haven Life customers have children under 18 living at home.
"I first thought about life insurance after the birth of my first child. Like so many new parents, I wanted to financially protect my family if something were to happen to me," said Haven Life co-founder and CEO Yaron Ben-Zvi. "Haven Life is all about making it as convenient as possible to financially protect the ones you love, and we know that UNest shares in this thinking with their innovative approach toward helping families save for a child's future. We're excited to forge this new relationship with UNest."
About UNest
UNest is democratizing access to smart financial solutions for all families. Since launching its app and investment account in February of 2020, UNest is one of the fastest-growing fintechs ever, helping thousands of families give their children a financial head start and road map. Opening a UNest Investment Account for Kids requires no paperwork, and takes just five minutes to set up through its award-winning app. The North Hollywood company is backed by leading investors including Anthos Capital, Draper Dragon, The Artemis Fund, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, and Band of Angels. UNest is an SEC-registered investment advisor. For more information, please visit: http://www.unest.co.
About Haven Life
Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.
Haven Term is a Term Life Insurance Policy (DTC and ICC17DTC in certain states, including NC) issued by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), Springfield, MA 01111-0001 and offered exclusively through Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC. Policy and rider form numbers and features may vary by state and may not be available in all states. In NY, Haven Term is DTC-NY. In CA, Haven Term is DTC-CA. Our Agency license number in California is 71922 and in Arkansas, 100139527
Media Contact
Chloe Etsekson, UNest, +1 2063310050, chloe@unest.co
