HOUSTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unicat Catalyst Technologies ("Unicat"), a portfolio company of White Deer Energy ("White Deer"), has announced the acquisition of Jemmtec Limited, dba Magma Group, ("Magma or "the Company"). Magma is a UK-based leader in ceramics and catalyst manufacturing and related services. Unicat, headquartered in Alvin, TX, is a global supplier of heterogeneous catalyst products and technical services. Together, the combined businesses will offer vertically-integrated global manufacturing and distribution of innovative catalyst and ceramics products and services for the refinery, syngas, chemical, steel, agriculture, and green energy industries. Mark Stuckey, Magma's Chief Executive Officer and founder, will oversee the enlarged business, with Mani Erfan, co-founder of Unicat, staying on as the Chief Technical Officer.
"Magma's pioneering catalyst technology delivers unparalleled energy efficiency and production yield benefits to our customers around the world," said Mr. Erfan. "This transaction will expand on our existing partnership by bringing complementary products and manufacturing capability into one portfolio."
"Unicat is an expert in developing and distributing innovative catalyst solutions with high-tech technical support," said Mr. Stuckey. "I am excited to partner with the Unicat team to realize the many opportunities this combination will offer to both customers and employees."
White Deer invested additional capital in Unicat to support the acquisition. The fund has a long history of partnering with entrepreneur owners and their management teams to support the growth of their businesses. Mr. Stuckey will roll a portion of his ownership stake, aligning his commitment to the future of the combined business.
Jim Meneely, Managing Partner at White Deer, commented, "Mark and his team have built an incredible company with a strong brand resulting in impressive growth over the last decade. We look forward to partnering with Mark and the Magma team in supporting the Company's future growth as it continues to innovate and supply to its loyal customer base."
Meghan Leggett, Principal at White Deer, added, "Magma is a transformative acquisition for Unicat, and we believe by combining Magma's manufacturing technology with Unicat's product portfolio and sales network we will support growth in industrial activities across the U.S. and internationally."
White Deer was advised by Locke Lord LLP and Alvarez and Marsal LLC. Magma was advised by Squire Patton Boggs and BDO.
About Magma: Founded in 2009 and centred in the north of the United Kingdom, Magma is a leading global provider of specialist ceramics, innovative catalyst technology and related services. Innovation is at the heart of Magma, who have developed and commercialised catalyst manufacturing and product technology over the last 5 years to lead the way in Hydrogen and Ammonia production. The company has four UK and one Vietnamese manufacturing facilities, along with a fully equipped catalyst research and development facility in the UK.
About Unicat: Founded in 2000 and located in Alvin, Texas, Unicat is a leading global provider of heterogeneous catalyst products and related services. With over 200 unique catalyst products, Unicat has consistently provided its customers with innovative solutions. In addition to its product portfolio, the Company provides on-site technical support to assist its customers worldwide. In addition to its Alvin facility, the Company maintains offices in South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
About White Deer: White Deer is a middle market private equity firm that invests in companies participating in the supply chain that supports the energy, industrials and infrastructure sectors. The firm relies on a thematic, research-based investment approach and deep industry knowledge to create sustained value for its companies, investment partners and employees. The firm, which is based in Houston and New York, has raised in excess of $2.7 billion of committed capital since its founding in 2008.
