VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unifiller Systems, a subsidiary of the Linxis Group of Companies, is pleased to welcome Simon Lawton-Hayes as the newest Sales Manager at its global offices in the United Kingdom.
Simon brings 28 years of experience in the food production and bakery industry to Unifiller. His vast understanding of bakery product lines, production processes and portioning equipment offers Unifiller an ideal opportunity to serve its UK customers with further expertise and innovation.
Joining Unifiller after many years at CSM, Puratos and other equipment companies, Simon has demonstrated skills in developing and supporting bakeries and food production plants. In his personal time, Simon is avid golfer, race car enthusiast and a proficient baker! Welcome Simon!
