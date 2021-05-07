VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unifiller Systems, a subsidiary of the Linxis Group of Companies, is pleased to welcome Simon Lawton-Hayes as the newest Sales Manager at its global offices in the United Kingdom.

Simon brings 28 years of experience in the food production and bakery industry to Unifiller. His vast understanding of bakery product lines, production processes and portioning equipment offers Unifiller an ideal opportunity to serve its UK customers with further expertise and innovation.

Joining Unifiller after many years at CSM, Puratos and other equipment companies, Simon has demonstrated skills in developing and supporting bakeries and food production plants. In his personal time, Simon is avid golfer, race car enthusiast and a proficient baker! Welcome Simon!

Media Contact

Sonia Bal, UNIFILLER SYSTEMS INC, 6043567709, soniab@unifiller.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE UNIFILLER SYSTEMS INC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.