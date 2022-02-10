DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UniFocus, a leading workforce management platform, announced today that Moneesh Arora will be joining the team as the Company's Chief Executive Officer.
Mark Heymann will continue to serve as Founder and Board Director as he focuses on strategic initiatives, new growth markets and innovations that continue to push UniFocus' vision forward. "UniFocus sits at the forefront of one of the biggest crossroads of workforce management in modern history," says Heymann. "Thanks to the efforts of the entire team at UniFocus, no other company is better positioned to help address the issues service industries are facing not only due to the labor crisis but as service organizations look to address the demands of the service workforce. I look forward to my continued work with the team and Moneesh to build on the foundation that has already been laid and push the boundaries of modern workforce management."
Moneesh brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having served in several leadership positions over the last 25 years at Paycor (NASDAQ: PYCR), ADP (NASDAQ: ADP) and Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI). He has extensive experience with Human Capital Management platforms (HCM) and currently serves on the board of Greenshades, a leading provider of payroll and HR solutions, as well as other private equity backed SaaS companies.
"UniFocus is already uniquely positioned to help its partners address their comprehensive needs by simplifying and streamlining how clients engage and deploy their workforce, in an extremely competitive labor market," said Arora. "By building on our stellar track record and leadership position in workforce management, I see tremendous growth opportunities ahead as we help our partners solve broader human capital management needs and simplify their workflows."
This announcement rounds out a year of incredible momentum that includes an investment from private equity firm Riverside as well as the addition of executives, Corey McCarthy, CMO and Laurie Rogers, CFO. In addition to strategic placements within the executive team, UniFocus is also strengthening its board with the appointment of Mary Jo Dolasinski, Assistant Professor at DePaul's School of Hospitality Leadership and a former executive with White Lodging.
In an era where labor is the #1 challenge for most hoteliers, UniFocus doubled down and brought meaningful features like the award winning ShiftGenius and the digital personal assistant Odin to its users. To further extend the platform into the workforce management space, UniFocus acquired Knowcross, the global leader in hospitality task management, and plans to deliver more easy-to-use tools that allow hoteliers to be more effective with the staff they have.
"I look forward to building on the momentum UniFocus saw in 2021 as we unveil the next generation of workforce management technology," said Arora. "UniFocus is positioned to win with a compelling value proposition and a world class culture needed to execute."
About UniFocus
UniFocus is the only complete workforce management platform designed to fundamentally shift the way service industries manage labor. The powerful platform helps managers plan with intelligent Labor Management tools that automatically produce accurate forecasts, optimized schedules based on business demand, employee availability, service standards and work rules. Staff is easily aligned with a world class Time and Attendance module that communicates schedules and facilitates swaps with tools like Shift Genius that live within an intuitive mobile app. Once scheduled, frontline employees operate with ease from the industry leading Knowcross Task Management suite that streamlines guest services, housekeeping, maintenance, inspections and glitches.
With traditional workplace silos removed, managers benefit from a complete view of analytics and a personalized virtual assistant, Odin, that highlights opportunities to improve productivity and cost controls while keeping an eye on guest satisfaction and employee engagement. UniFocus is arming managers with best-in-class decision making technology in the hospitality, restaurant, retail, and healthcare industries. Check us out at UniFocus.com to learn more about the labor paradigm shift.
Media Contact
Gregg Hopkins, PROVision Partners, +1 (407) 399-7161, ghopkins@provision-partners.com
SOURCE UniFocus