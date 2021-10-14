FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uniform Advantage (UA), a multi-channel retailer of uniforms for the medical and hospitality industries, announced today that it will make charitable contributions totaling $75,000 to three organizations.
The awards, based on recommendations from UA's employee-led Empowering Change Committee (ECC), are earmarked to support programs that promote physical and financial wellness, education, employment and entrepreneurship in minority and underserved communities.
"UA is committed to ending racial barriers and other forms of discrimination," said Uniform Advantage® CEO Susan Masimore. "The organizations receiving these contributions are at the forefront of this mission – and we couldn't be more pleased to lend our support to their programs."
The three organizations receiving funding are:
National Urban League – Five Urban League programs will share $50,000 from Uniform Advantage®. Project Ready, Project Wellness, Entrepreneurship Centers, Financial Empowerment Centers and the Urban Reentry Jobs program focus on reducing racial disparities in education, health and employment.
Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF) – $15,000 will be given to HUF's Unity4Kids – an early childhood program that provides affordable, high-quality childcare for low-income, underserved, migrant families.
Foundation for Initiatives in Development and Education for All (IDEA) – $10,000 is awarded to IDEA for two programs – one aimed at creating safe learning spaces for children (UTKARSHA) and one to help women start their own businesses (UNNATI). IDEA is located in Pune, India.
Masimore praised the work of the UA's Empowering Change Committee.
"All voices are heard and valued at UA," said Uniform Advantage® CEO Susan Masimore. "As a global company, we are committed to supporting the communities Uniform Advantage calls home. The ECC reflects the diversity of our workforce and the places they live. They deserve the credit for recommending this award."
About Uniform Advantage
Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality, and customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 29 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company's corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.
About National Urban League
The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The National Urban League spearheads the efforts of its 91 local affiliates through the development of programs, public policy research and advocacy, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of more than 2 million people annually nationwide. Visit http://www.nul.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @NatUrbanLeague.
