The Unilumin booth was very popular at the exhibition.

The Unilumin booth was very popular at the exhibition.

 By Unilumin Group

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unilumin participated in InfoComm 2022, an international professional audio-visual exhibition, and exhibited a series of innovative new LED display products and light & display solutions.

It is due to the existence of light that we can see everything. As a leader in the light and display industry, Unilumin adheres to scientific romanticism. In order to meet diversified and upgraded customer needs, Unilumin has developed deep insight into and rapid response to those needs, and is the first in the industry to propose the concept of Metasight. According to seven light & display scenarios, Unilumin has launched the integrated solutions of hardware + system + software + content + interactive light & display.

The exhibited light and display product matrix includes UpanelSII, URM III, USH and other professional products to be applied in mainstream fields such as xR virtual shooting, professional use, and commercial display. The display attracted a large number of visitors and also received wide attention from customers, industry peers and media.

At Unilumin's booth, Johnson Ruan, as one of many clients said, that Unilumin's xR virtual shooting solution will be an important edge for them to seize the blue ocean market of virtual shooting, "Unilumin LED display products and xR virtual shooting solutions are well-rounded, cutting-edge, and brought us a new kind of immersive and mind-blowing experience. Unilumin has truly achieved the excellent effect of what you see is what you get. I believe Unilumin will help us expand our business in the field of virtual shooting and create new growth for our business."

In addition, Unilumin's Red Dot Award winners, UpanelSII, USH for outdoor small-pitch shooting and Mini LED display star product, Umini, were also exhibited, and their excellent quality and visual effects were highly praised by the visitors.

Unilumin Light & Display, ushering in an infinite future.

Contact

Estella Yan

+86-18279676657

estella.yan@unilumin.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unilumin-light--display-products-debut-at-infocomm-2022-301570289.html

SOURCE Unilumin Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.