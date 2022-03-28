The former higher education procurement professional has been appointed as Account Manager & Solution Consultant.
ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unimarket is pleased to welcome Julie Wetzel as Account Manager & Solution Consultant for North America. Wetzel comes from the US higher education sector and joins Unimarket from Duquesne University where she served as Assistant Director of Procurement & Payment Services.
"We're thrilled to have Julie as part of the Unimarket team. Her experience in higher education procurement means she truly understands the priorities and challenges many of our clients have and she is in a fantastic position to help them succeed on their eProcurement journey," says Darren Blakely, President Unimarket North America.
"Julie's highly collaborative and positive attitude makes her an excellent fit for Unimarket and she will be a great asset as we work to get procurement done right for more colleges and universities."
As Account Manager & Solution Consultant, Wetzel will play a key role in delivering success for Unimarket clients across the entire lifecycle, from helping institutions understand how the Unimaket solution can help them achieve business goals to providing ongoing support and process optimization.
Wetzel became a strong advocate of Unimarket during her time as a senior procurement figure at Duquesne University. There she used the Unimarket solution on a daily basis to improve processes and realize efficiencies and cost savings.
"While I was at Duquesne the Unimarket team consistently displayed their commitment from a service standpoint, but they also challenged us to become better procurement professionals. I admired that approach because it's uncommon to see such a high level of commitment and collaboration from a vendor relationship," says Wetzel.
"I'm very excited to now be a part of the Unimarket team as we work together to provide creative solutions that serve our clients and make their work simple, easy, and enjoyable. I'm a firm believer in the power of collaboration to achieve great results and I can't wait to work with clients to drive value for their organizations and take their procurement processes to the next level."
About Unimarket
Unimarket makes procurement simple with an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that connects an extensive catalog-driven supplier marketplace with purchasing, invoice management, and card payment functions — all in one integrated platform. Founded in 2005, Unimarket is trusted by organizations from a diverse range of industries including higher education, healthcare, government, research, and financial services. For more information, visit unimarket.com or follow on Twitter @Unimarket, LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/unimarket, or Facebook at @UnimarketProcurement.
Media Contact
Kevin McHugh, Unimarket, +64 21 0888 1973, kevin.mchugh@unimarket.com
SOURCE Unimarket