SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Union Cannabis Group (UCG Inc.; UCG), a leading product manufacturing and brand licensing company in the recreational cannabis industry, expanded its legal team this week with the addition of attorney Zach Heller as General Counsel.
With a J.D. from New England Law | Boston and an LL.M. from N.Y.U. School of Law, Heller comes from an extensive background in commercial litigation in the consumer product, medical device and pharmaceutical industries. He views the current time as being an inflection point for cannabis in the United States and is excited to turn his legal skills to the cannabis industry.
"UCG is at the pinnacle of its field when it comes to creating premium quality cannabis products," he said. "I foresee UCG continuing to lead the field when it comes to providing turnkey solutions for cannabis companies looking to navigate the thorny application process and then helping them design, specify and build out their facilities in a best-of-class way."
Heller will work closely with UCG's Chief Legal Officer, Eli Korer, and will play an important role in supporting the commercial side of the business while focusing on minimizing risk. "Zach's experience and capability is not only going to allow UCG to identify, minimize and manage legal and business risk exposure in an inherently risky industry, but also support UCG's deal flow. With Zach's support on legal, regulatory, compliance and project management components of UCG's projects, UCG's deals are bound to start racking up," said Korer.
UCG also owns and operates the award-winning brand Dabstract, a connoisseur recreational brand that is available throughout the state of Washington and is currently expanding to four additional states.
"Zach will be a vital member who will assist UCG in expanding its footprint on both the licensing and facility partnership side of the business," said Sushanta Parikh, UCG's Chief Executive Officer. "It is rare to find someone with the background he has in high-stakes litigation who also has such a strong sense of business contractual arrangements, which can be difficult in the cannabis industry at this time. And bonus – he's an overall great guy."
Heller likened the cannabis industry and its various legal regimes to a puzzle, which he said he loves. "As more and more jurisdictions are legalizing and commercializing recreational cannabis use, I could not be more excited to advise and guide UCG through the regulatory challenges presented in each new market," he said.
About UCG:
Union Cannabis Group (UCG Inc.; UCG) is a cannabis brand and product company that also offers design and installation services for cannabis extraction facilities, manufacturing process training, product formulation, and brand licensing. UCG serves clients in multiple states, with clients including Washington's leading cannabis producer, where UCG also designed and currently operates the largest processing facility in the State. Dabstract, a premier award-winning brand of recreational cannabis extracts, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of UCG.
