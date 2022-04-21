Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

 By Union Pacific Corporation
  • Earnings per diluted share of $2.57
  • Operating revenue up 17%
  • Operating income up 19%

OMAHA, Neb., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2022 first quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.57 per diluted share. This compares to 2021 first quarter net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.00 per diluted share.

"Union Pacific translated revenue growth from a strong economy, our focused business development initiatives, core pricing gains, and positive business mix, into solid financial results," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer.  "Operationally, we did not meet expectations, which is having an impact on our customers. We are taking actions to improve resource utilization, increase crews and locomotives where needed, and reduce freight car inventory levels to restore fluidity."

Financial Results: Revenue Growth Drives First Quarter Records for Operating Revenue, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share

First Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2021

  • Operating revenue of $5.9 billion was up 17% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, volume growth, core pricing gains, and a positive business mix.
  • Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were up 4%.
  • Union Pacific's 59.4% operating ratio improved 70 basis points. Operating ratio included 160 basis points of positive impact from 2021 weather events.  Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio 80 basis points.
  • Operating income of $2.4 billion was up 19%.
  • The company repurchased 11.0 million shares in first quarter 2022 at an aggregate cost of $2.8 billion.

Operating Performance: Operational Inefficiencies and Incidents Impacted Service and Productivity

First Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2021

  • Quarterly freight car velocity of 198 daily miles per car, a 5% decline.
  • Quarterly locomotive productivity was 130 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 6% decline.
  • Average maximum train length was flat.
  • Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,056 car miles per employee, a 5% improvement.
  • Fuel consumption rate, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, was flat.
  • Union Pacific's reportable personal injury rate deteriorated to 0.97 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.85 for 2021.

2022 Guidance

Updated

  • Operating ratio beginning with "55", up from ~55.5%
    • Pressure from rising fuel prices and current operational performance

Affirmed

  • Full year volume growth exceeding Industrial Production
  • Pricing gains in excess of inflation dollars
  • Incremental margins of mid-60%
  • Capital spending of $3.3 billion
  • Dividend payout target of 45% of earnings
  • Share repurchases in line with 2021

First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its first quarter 2022 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance (including those in response to increased traffic), its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine conflict.  These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 4, 2022. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) 



Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,



1st Quarter



For the Periods Ended March 31,



2022





2021







%

Operating Revenues

























     Freight revenues



$

5,440





$

4,649







17

%

     Other Revenues





420







352







19



Total operating revenues





5,860







5,001







17



Operating Expenses

























     Compensation and benefits





1,101







1,026







7



     Fuel     





714







411







74



     Purchased services and materials





561







490







14



     Depreciation





555







549







1



     Equipment and other rents





215







212







1



     Other





337







320







5



Total operating expenses





3,483







3,008







16



Operating Income





2,377







1,993







19



     Other income, net





47







51







(8)



     Interest expense





(307)







(290)







6



Income before income taxes





2,117







1,754







21



Income taxes





(487)







(413)







18



Net Income



$

1,630





$

1,341







22

%



























Share and Per Share

























     Earnings per share - basic



$

2.58





$

2.01







28

%

     Earnings per share - diluted



$

2.57





$

2.00







29



     Weighted average number of shares - basic





632.2







667.6







(5)



     Weighted average number of shares - diluted





633.6







669.2







(5)



     Dividends declared per share



$

1.18





$

0.97







22





























Operating Ratio





59.4

%





60.1

%





(0.7)

pts

Effective Tax Rate





23.0

%





23.5

%





(0.5)

pts

 

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)







1st Quarter



For the Periods Ended March 31,



2022





2021







%

Freight Revenues (Millions)

























     Grain & grain products



$

877





$

766







14

%

     Fertilizer





180







170







6



     Food & refrigerated





267







235







14



     Coal & renewables





508







341







49



  Bulk





1,832







1,512







21



     Industrial chemicals & plastics





520







435







20



     Metals & minerals





485







375







29



     Forest products





364







316







15



     Energy & specialized markets





552







530







4



  Industrial





1,921







1,656







16



     Automotive





501







447







12



     Intermodal





1,186







1,034







15



  Premium





1,687







1,481







14



Total



$

5,440





$

4,649







17

%

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)

























     Grain & grain products





205







203







1

%

     Fertilizer





45







44







2



     Food & refrigerated





47







45







4



     Coal & renewables





225







174







29



  Bulk





522







466







12



     Industrial chemicals & plastics





160







140







14



     Metals & minerals





182







146







25



     Forest products





64







60







7



     Energy & specialized markets





131







139







(6)



  Industrial





537







485







11



     Automotive





190







180







6



     Intermodal [a]





757







796







(5)



  Premium





947







976







(3)



Total





2,006







1,927







4

%

Average Revenue per Car

























     Grain & grain products



$

4,269





$

3,782







13

%

     Fertilizer





4,016







3,852







4



     Food & refrigerated





5,637







5,234







8



     Coal & renewables





2,262







1,958







16



  Bulk





3,508







3,246







8



     Industrial chemicals & plastics





3,247







3,113







4



     Metals & minerals





2,660







2,563







4



     Forest products





5,672







5,244







8



     Energy & specialized markets





4,219







3,828







10



  Industrial





3,574







3,417







5



     Automotive





2,640







2,485







6



     Intermodal [a]





1,566







1,299







21



  Premium





1,782







1,517







17



Average



$

2,711





$

2,413







12

%

 [a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

 

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)





Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,



Millions, Except Percentages



2022





2021



Assets

















     Cash and cash equivalents



$

909





$

960



     Short-term investments





46







46



     Other current assets





2,921







2,545



     Investments





2,279







2,241



     Properties, net





55,064







54,871



     Operating lease assets





1,727







1,787



     Other assets





1,105







1,075



Total assets



$

64,051





$

63,525





















Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity

















     Debt due within one year



$

1,559





$

2,166



     Other current liabilities





3,903







3,578



     Debt due after one year





30,680







27,563



     Operating lease liabilities





1,291







1,429



     Deferred income taxes





12,739







12,675



     Other long-term liabilities





1,982







1,953



Total liabilities





52,154







49,364



Total common shareholders' equity





11,897







14,161



Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity



$

64,051





$

63,525



 

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) 



Millions,



Year-to-Date



for the Periods Ended March 31,



2022





2021



Operating Activities

















     Net income



$

1,630





$

1,341



     Depreciation





555







549



     Deferred income taxes





60







54



     Other - net





(9)







14



Cash provided by operating activities





2,236







1,958



Investing Activities

















     Capital investments*





(848)







(536)



     Maturities of short-term investments





-







24



     Purchases of short-term investments





-







(24)



     Other - net





12







31



Cash used in investing activities





(836)







(505)



Financing Activities

















     Debt issued





3,490







-



     Share repurchase programs





(2,743)







(1,347)



     Debt repaid





(866)







(47)



     Dividends paid





(743)







(650)



     Accelerated share repurchase programs pending final settlement





(440)







-



     Net issuance of commercial paper





(100)







(15)



     Other - net





(51)







(14)



Cash used in financing activities





(1,453)







(2,073)



Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash





(53)







(620)



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year





983







1,818



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period



$

930





$

1,198



Free Cash Flow**

















     Cash provided by operating activities



$

2,236





$

1,958



     Cash used in investing activities





(836)







(505)



     Dividends paid





(743)







(650)



Free cash flow



$

657





$

803



*

Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $46 million in 2022 and $23 million in 2021.





**

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

 

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)







1st Quarter



For the Periods Ended March 31,



2022





2021







%

Operating/Performance Statistics

























     Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)





198







209







(5)

%

     Average train speed (miles per hour) *





24.1







25.2







(4)



     Average terminal dwell time (hours) *





24.0







23.5







2



     Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)





130







138







(6)



     Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)





209,706







193,087







9



     Train length (feet)





9,205







9,247







-



     Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)





71







77







(6)

pts

     Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)





62







68







(6)

pts

     Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)





1,056







1,002







5



     Total employees (average)





30,189







29,755







1





























  Locomotive Fuel Statistics

























     Average fuel price per gallon consumed



$

2.95





$

1.85







59

%

     Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)





234







216







8



     Fuel consumption rate**





1.116







1.119







-





























  Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)

























     Grain & grain products





21,029







20,348







3

%

     Fertilizer





3,151







2,995







5



     Food & refrigerated





4,702







4,498







5



     Coal & renewables





24,250







17,536







38



  Bulk





53,132







45,377







17



     Industrial chemicals & plastics





7,559







7,055







7



     Metals & minerals





8,745







6,876







27



     Forest products





6,625







6,318







5



     Energy & specialized markets





9,066







9,590







(5)



  Industrial





31,995







29,839







7



     Automotive





4,147







3,773







10



     Intermodal





17,918







18,375







(2)



  Premium





22,065







22,148







-



Total





107,192







97,364







10

%

*

Surface Transportation Board reported performance measures.





**

Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

 

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES 

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP 



Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*











Millions, Except Ratios

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,



for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]

2022

2021



Net income

$

6,812

$

6,523



Add:











     Income tax expense/(benefit)



2,029



1,955



     Depreciation



2,214



2,208



     Interest expense



1,174



1,157



EBITDA

$

12,229

$

11,843



Adjustments:











     Other income, net



(293)



(297)



     Interest on operating lease liabilities**



51



56



Adjusted EBITDA

$

11,987

$

11,602



Debt

$

32,239

$

29,729



Operating lease liabilities



1,596



1,759



Unfunded/(funded) pension and other postretirement benefits,











net of tax cost/(benefit) of ($28) and ($21)



(92)



(72)



Adjusted debt

$

33,743

$

31,416



Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA



2.8



2.7



[a]

The trailing twelve months income statement information ended March 31, 2022, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, subtracting the three months ended March 31, 2021, and adding the three months ended March 31, 2022.





*

Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and other postretirement benefit obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides a reconciliation from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At both March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.2%.





**

Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-pacific-reports-first-quarter-2022-results-301529763.html

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.