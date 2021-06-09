BREA, Calif. , June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TSC Printronix Auto ID, a global leader in RFID printers, has partnered with Harvest RFID and Tadbik to upscale plant tracking and tracing for the farming and horticulture industries. Using Harvest's one-of-a-kind RFID software platform, RealHarvest™, paired with TSC Printronix Auto ID printers and Tadbik RFID tags, allows growers to easily track, count, and manage inventory with a customizable suite of features that enhance existing business processes. The partnership brings to the horticulture marketplace an exclusive total package for asset tracking, tracing, and printing, simplifying the assessment of large nurseries and locating of a specific plant within a large batch.
"The industry challenge is clear: Finding a specific plant or inventorying thousands of plants in vast nurseries is extremely difficult. Barcode solutions are far from ideal. RFID changes the game, so you can pinpoint a specific plant from either a central dashboard or the nursery floor," said TSC Printronix Auto ID's RFID subject matter expert, Chris Brown. "Using our award-winning Printronix Auto ID T6000e RFID printer with Tadbik's industry-leading RFID plant stakes and tags enables quick and efficient plant tagging with custom-printed information and RFID data. Then tie in Harvest RFID's RealHarvest software platform and readers, and now you can locate, track, and monitor everything from individual plants to batches, shipments and even high-value assets like trolleys and irrigation equipment."
RealHarvest RFID software provides efficiencies and insights that take the guesswork out of inventory management, leading to improved nursery resource deployment and asset management. Staff can easily determine which plants have been sold, which are still available, the planting date of each item, the quantity in each tray, locations, and more. RFID enables users to aggregate data, removing costly and time-consuming manual processes. All data is available for management with event-based reporting via smartphones, tablets, laptops, and PCs.
"Harvest RFID is the end-to-end solution provider for plant growers. Deploying our hardware and software solution gives immediate value back to the grower and transforms their way of working," said Matt Campbell, Harvest RFID's VP of business development. "The Harvest RFID Tool Shed is a total solution package that includes RFID-enabled plant stakes, RealHarvest software, readers, antennas, the Printronix T6000e printer, and various other components as needed for each customized solution."
Deploying a complete hardware and software package with the advanced Printronix Auto ID T6000e enterprise printer, Tadbik plant tags and RealHarvest RFID software, growers gain autonomous, real-time visibility into their operational activities around the clock. The T6000e printer is a single machine that performs multiple functions simultaneously. It can print, encode, and perform barcode verification with the optional ODV-2D integrated verifier. The T6000e is supplied by Harvest RFID with the RFID label encoding functionality activated. This industry-leading capability is ideal for complex nursery and horticulture plants and supply chains that require superior barcode quality and RFID labels.
Our complete solution with Harvest RFID can be used with the industry-leading RFID plant stakes and tags provided by Tadbik, a global packaging solutions provider and manufacturer of RFID smart labels and tags. "Our plant tags are provided on rolls with an encapsulated inlay, such as the Avery Dennison Belt MR6. Having the option of printing and encoding on site helps growers take control of their inventory with real-time information and greater data accuracy," said Michal Yanuv Max, Tadbik's director of sales and business development. These unique, high-quality RFID plant tags have been rigorously tested and validated at the TSC Printronix Auto ID's RFID Printer and Label Validation Lab to ensure compatibility with theT6000e RFID printer.
To learn more about our solutions and the partnership with Harvest RFID and Tadbik, contact rfid@printronixautoid.com.
About TSC Printronix Auto ID
TSC Printronix Auto ID is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative thermal printing solutions. The company is comprised of two-industry-leading brands, TSC and Printronix Auto ID with over 65 years of combined industry experience, strong local sales engineering support, continuous investment in new product development and is capable of quickly adapting solutions to meet the needs of small business customers to Fortune 500 companies. TSC and Printronix Auto ID are proud members of the TSC Auto ID Technology Company family.
To learn more, visit TSC Auto ID at http://www.tscprinters.com and Printronix Auto ID at http://www.printronixautoid.com.
About Harvest RFID
Harvest RFID, based in Mooresville near Charlotte, NC, is a leading solution provider to greenhouse and nursery firms. The company's unique technology platform enables growers to achieve efficiencies that surpass conventional labeling techniques. Thanks to its strong solutions expertise and industry know-how, Harvest RFID is a trusted development partner to the horticulture industry. RealHarvest is a trademark of Harvest RFID. Learn more at http://www.harvestRFID.com.
About Tadbik
Tadbik is a leading convertor of RFID labels, wristbands, and tags. Over the years, we have been involved in many projects which help us fit the right tagging solution to our customers. Pairing that with a state-of-the-art production facility and a highly skilled in-house R&D and engineering team, we thrive on transforming great new concepts into highly reliable products that fit your project requirements. Our track record includes providing top quality smart products for various markets, especially in the healthcare, industrial, logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, and transportation segments. For more information on Tadbik RFID plant tags, visit us at http://www.tadbik.com/rfid.
