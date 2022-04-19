Unique Logo (PRNewsfoto/Unique Logistics International, Inc.)

Unique Logo (PRNewsfoto/Unique Logistics International, Inc.)

 By Unique Logistics International, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Logistics International, Inc. ("UNQL or the Company") (OTC Markets: UNQL) a rapidly growing global logistics and freight forwarding company, today announced the filing of its Current Report on Form 10-Q (the "Current Report") reporting record financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of its current fiscal year.

  • Third quarter Net Revenue increased $159.4 million, or 175% versus the second quarter of prior year to $250.4 million; for the year-to-date (9 months) Net Revenue of $845.6 million is rapidly approaching the billion-dollar mark
  • Third quarter Income from Operations, increased $2.0 million, or 667%, versus the second quarter of prior year
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million for the third quarter is up $0.7 million, or 39%, versus the second quarter of prior year and for the year-to-date (9 months) is at $14.8 million (124% higher than prior year)

Key Results











(in millions)













Third Quarter Ended February 28



Nine Months Ended February 28



2022

2021



2022

2021

























Net Revenue

$                    250.4

$                         91.0



$                   845.6

$                          273.0

Income from Operations

2.3

0.3



14.1

2.8

Net Income (Loss)*

$                       (4.9)

$                           1.3



$                       1.6

$                              2.1

























Adjusted EBITDA

$                        2.5

$                           1.8



$                     14.8

$                              6.6















As of









February 28, 2022

May 31, 2021



















Total Assets

$                     155.3

$                         69.4







Total Stockholders' Equity*

$                         3.9

$                           6.6









*Net Loss for the current quarter is after recognizing one-time non-operating costs related to debt extinguishment and mark to market of derivative liabilities described further, below, under Reduction of Debt.

"This was a tumultuous quarter for our industry. Geopolitical events, rising fuel prices, inflation and uncertain outlook for US consumer demand created challenges and potential headwinds for the logistics industry," said Sunandan Ray, CEO of UNQL. "UNQL kept its focus on its critical goals: increasing market share, progress towards closing of the acquisition plans we have already announced, improving our capital structure through the successful conversion of outstanding debt and taking the steps towards completing the financing event that we have disclosed in our public filings."

Key Business Highlights:

Revenue Environment:

  • Demand for international logistics services is expected to remain steady despite the uncertainties created by war, rising fuel costs, inflation and uncertainty surrounding US consumer demand outlook. Seasonal factors will also impact shipping volumes in the remainder of the Fiscal Year, but the overall trends are steady; and the Company is in a favorable position thanks to its continuous efforts to grow market share.



  • The reported revenue growth reflects the continuing success of the Company in achieving organic growth and increased market share by acquiring new customers in a challenging logistics market, through critical procurement and marketing strategies.

Cost Performance:

  • The quarter ended February 28, 2022, saw the expected slowdown of retail demand after the holiday period and generally, in this period, shipping costs can be expected to decline. The rising cost of fuel, however, resulted in shipping costs declining less than expected. The yield on our business declined temporarily in the current quarter.
  • Wage inflation is an important factor, now, in the logistics industry and the cost of recruiting staff and the cost of retaining staff are on a rapidly increasing trend. With increased business we have added to our employee base and that together with wage inflation has resulted in significantly higher staff cost.

Reduction of Debt:

  • The Company has successfully executed an agreement with its convertible note holders for an exchange of notes and warrants of $3.9 million into equity (preferred stock). As a result, the Company eliminated all the convertible notes on its balance sheet.
  • In the quarter ended February 28, 2022, the Company recognized net loss on the extinguishment of convertible notes payable and warrants of approximately $1.3 million in Other Income (Expenses) and recognized approximately $4.6 million as deemed dividends, both reflected in the statement of operations for the three and nine months, ended February 28, 2022.  Certain anti-dilution provisions exist in the Preferred Stock requiring derivative liability treatment. The Company recognized a $4.3 million loss on the mark to market of the derivative liability associated with the Series A Preferred Stock. The derivative liability associated with the anti-dilution provisions will expire upon the maturity of the provision, reducing the derivative liability to zero, or upon the conversion of preferred stock to common stock, ultimately reducing the derivative liability and increasing paid in capital for the fair value at the time conversion.

Non-GAAP Measurement of Business Performance:

This press release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"), including Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company, for the periods presented, to be earnings before interest, factoring fees, taxes, depreciation and amortization, accretion of debt discounts, loss on debt extinguishments, stock-based compensation, and certain other items. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation in the tables attached to this release of income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company calculated and communicated Adjusted EBITDA in the tables because the Company's management believes it is of importance to investors and lenders by providing additional information with respect to the performance of its fundamental business activities. Management presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplement to net income as an indicator of operating performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an industry-wide financial measure that is useful both to management and investors when evaluating the Company's performance and comparing our performance with the performance of our competitors. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, as well as to evaluate the Company's performance because it believes that adjusted EBITDA more accurately reflects the Company's results, as it excludes certain items, such as stock-based compensation charges, that management believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure and not a liquidity measure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating or net income as an indicator of performance or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of cash flows, in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company for the periods presented to be earnings before interest, factoring fees, taxes, depreciation and amortization, accretion of debt discounts, loss on debt extinguishments, stock-based compensation, and certain other items. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation in the tables attached to this release of loss from continuing operations calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company calculated and communicated Adjusted EBITDA in the tables because the Company's management believes it is of importance to investors and lenders by providing additional information with respect to the performance of its fundamental business activities. Management presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplement to net loss as an indicator of operating performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an industry-wide financial measure that is useful both to management and investors when evaluating the Company's performance and comparing our performance with the performance of our competitors. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, as well as to evaluate the Company's performance because it believes that adjusted EBITDA more accurately reflects the Company's results, as it excludes certain items, such as stock-based compensation charges, that management believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure and not a liquidity measure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating or net loss as an indicator of performance or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of cash flows, in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows.

The Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view Adjusted EBITDA as an alternative to the GAAP operating measure of net income (loss). In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. Management does not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP income taxes that can affect cash flows. The Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view Adjusted EBITDA as an alternative to the GAAP operating measure of net income (loss). In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. Management does not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Unique Logistics International, Inc.

Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTC: UNQL) through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, is a global logistics and freight forwarding company providing a range of international logistics services that enable its customers to outsource to the Company sections of their supply chain process. The services provided are seamlessly managed by its network of trained employees and integrated information systems. We enable our customers to share data regarding their international vendors and purchase orders with us, execute the flow of goods and information under their operating instructions, provide visibility to the flow of goods from factory to distribution center or store and when required, update their inventory records.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by hose sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans, and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our services; the acceptance of our services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our services; the amount and nature of competition from other logistics service providers; the effects of changes in the logistics market; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















































28-Feb-22





31-May-21





(unaudited)







ASSETS















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



$

995,598





$

252,615

Accounts receivable – trade, net





102,409,988







20,369,747

Contract assets





36,129,971







23,423,314

Factoring reserve





-







7,593,665

Other prepaid expenses and current assets





504,742







761,458

Total current assets





140,040,299







52,400,799

















Property and equipment – net





191,908







192,092

















Other long-term assets:















Goodwill





4,463,129







4,463,129

Intangible assets – net





7,514,492







8,044,853

Operating lease right-of-use assets – net





2,693,878







3,797,527

Deposits and other assets





476,362







555,362

Other long-term assets





15,147,861







16,860,871

Total assets



$

155,380,068





$

69,453,762

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current Liabilities:















Accounts payable – trade



$

57,800,238





$

38,992,846

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





4,628,742







2,383,915

Accrued freight





15,800,769







10,403,430

Contract liabilities





10,403,335







-

Revolving credit facility





43,888,787







-

Current portion of notes payable – net of discount





1,651,686







2,285,367

Current portion of long-term debt due to related parties





174,822







397,975

Derivative liabilities





12,693,282







-

Current portion of operating lease liability





1,141,902







1,466,409

Total current liabilities





148,183,563







55,929,942

















Other long-term liabilities





353,334







565,338

Long-term-debt due to related parties, net of current portion





699,177







715,948

Notes payable, net of current portion – net of discount





608,767







3,193,306

Operating lease liability, net of current portion





1,656,882







2,431,144

Total long-term liabilities





3,318,160







6,905,736

















Total liabilities





151,501,723







62,835,678

















Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)































Stockholders' Equity:















Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized ,

with $5,000 liquidation preference;















Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 130,000

issued and outstanding as of February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021





130







130

Series B Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 820,800

and 840,000 shares issued and outstanding as of February

28,2022 and May 31, 2021, respectively





821







840

















Series C Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 195 and

none, issued and outstanding as of February 28, 2022 and May

31, 2021, respectively





-







-

Series D Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 192 and

none, issued and outstanding as of February 28, 2022 and May

31, 2021, respectively





-







-

Preferred Stock, Value















Common stock, $0.001 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized;

655,781,078 and 393,742,663 shares issued and outstanding as of

February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021, respectively





655,782







393,743

Additional paid-in capital





323,570







4,906,384

Retained earnings





2,898,042







1,316,987

Total Stockholders' Equity





3,878,345







6,618,084

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



$

155,380,068





$

69,453,762

 

UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

















(unaudited)



























































2022



2021



2022





2021





For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended

February 28,

February 28,





2022



2021



2022





2021





















Revenues:



























Airfreight services



$

127,787,167



$

25,331,969



$

455,020,012





$

115,218,997

Ocean freight and ocean services





104,379,472





54,399,755





343,102,200







127,653,935

Contract logistics





725,932





828,084





2,659,652







2,355,647

Customs brokerage and other services





17,543,324





10,402,606





44,856,580







27,788,522

Total revenues





250,435,895





90,962,414





845,638,444







273,017,101





























Costs and operating expenses:



























Airfreight services





127,220,095





23,614,094





447,865,096







109,242,174

Ocean freight and ocean services





99,620,036





50,193,185





323,381,733







116,785,557

Contract logistics





459,492





354,723





1,529,318







916,549

Customs brokerage and other services





16,011,938





9,995,544





41,330,633







26,498,261

Salaries and related costs





2,551,481





2,424,476





8,120,799







6,716,612

Professional fees





190,765





425,676





669,091







1,084,156

Rent and occupancy





508,621





468,744





1,478,600







1,369,860

Selling and promotion





899,097





1,380,282





4,591,715







3,278,593

Depreciation and amortization





196,347





191,226





585,019







573,443

Fees on factoring agreements





-





1,271,384





27,000







3,155,647

Other





524,933





335,990





1,948,000







574,879

Total costs and operating expenses





248,182,805





90,655,324





831,527,004







270,195,731





























Income from operations





2,253,090





307,090





14,111,440







2,821,370





























Other income (expenses)



























Interest expense, net





(1,395,396)





(434,997





(4,566,876)







(241,013

Amortization of debt discount





-





(175,356





(776,515)







(605,519

Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes payable





(1,344,087)





-





(564,037)







(1,147,856

Gain on forgiveness of promissory note





-





1,646,062





358,236







1,646,062

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities





(4,275,986)





-





(4,275,986)







-

Other Income





60,000





-





60,000







-

Total other income (expenses)





(6,955,469)





1,035,709





(9,765,178)







(348,326





























Net (loss) income before income tax provision





(4,702,379)





1,342,799





4,346,262







2,473,044





























Income tax provision





228,207





77,801





2,765,207







385,000





























Net (loss) income





(4,930,586)





1,264,998





1,581,055







2,088,044





























Deemed Dividend





(4,565,725)





-





(4,565,725)







-





























Net (loss) income available to common shareholders



$

(9,496,311)



$

1,264,998



$

(2,984,670)





$

2,088,044





























 

UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.













ADJUSTED EBITDA (Non GAAP Measure)

































For the Three





For the Three

Months Ended

Months Ended

28-Feb-22

28-Feb-21

Net income (loss)



$

(4,930,586)





$

1,264,998

















Add Back:















Income tax expense





228,207







77,801

Depreciation and amortization





196,347







191,226

Stock-based compensation





-







41,666

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of convertible notes





1,344,087-







(1,646,062

Factoring fees





-







1,271,384

Interest expense (including accretion of debt discount)





1,395,396







610,353

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities





4,275,986







-

















Adjusted EBITDA



$

2,509,437





$

1,811,366





















For the Nine





For the Nine

Months Ended

Months Ended

28-Feb-22

28-Feb-21

Net income (loss)



$

1,581,055





$

2,088,044

















Add Back:















Income tax expense





2,765,207







385,000

Depreciation and amortization





585,019







573,443

Stock-based compensation





-







91,666

Gain on forgiveness of promissory notes





(358,236)







(1,646,062

Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes





564,037







1,147,856

Factoring fees





27,000







3,155,647

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities





4,275,986







-

Interest expense (including accretion of debt discount)





5,343,391







846,532

















Adjusted EBITDA



$

14,783,459





$

6,642,126

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unique-logistics-international-inc-reports-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-ended-february-28-2022-301528563.html

SOURCE Unique Logistics International, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.