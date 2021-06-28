MCMINNVILLE, Ore., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unique Wire, LLC is excited to announce the arrival of a new team member, Elizabeth Kirby, as a Forensic Analyst.
Elizabeth Kirby holds a considerable amount of experience in the digital intelligence field through her work with both the U.S. military and private industry. Kirby enlisted in the military in 2017 as an Intelligence Specialist and Special Security Representative for the Marine Corps. In her time with the Marine Corps, she completed an extensive amount of certification and education including, but not limited to, Squadron Intelligence Training Certification, a suite of personally identifiable information courses, and the Department of Defense Cyber Awareness Challenge, and received a special letter of appreciation from the ROIC (Resident Officer in Charge) for her work. Kirby left the Marine Corps in 2020 to work as a Digital Forensics Analyst and Licensed Private Investigator for Skidmore & Associates Inc. in Rockhill, South Carolina. During this time, she completed several Cellebrite digital forensics courses including their Certified Operator, Certified Physical Analyst, and Mobile Forensics Fundamentals courses. In her free time, Kirby spends time with her family and dog outdoors on hikes or trips to the beach and lake.
"Elizabeth exemplifies the high caliber individuals we want on our team," says Brian Feucht, CEO. "Her potential is awesome, and we are very excited for her to be here."
About Unique Wire: Unique Wire is a digital intelligence and e-discovery business focused on helping corporations, law firms, and government agencies. Headquartered in McMinnville, Oregon with 85 offices in the U.S. and Canada, the company specializes in legal and corporate data extraction and analysis. Their highly skilled team enables investigators to access previously inaccessible data and capture insights in today's complex, digital world. For more information, visit Unique Wire.
