MCMINNVILLE, Ore., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unique Wire, Inc is excited to announce the arrival of new team member, Doug Trapp, as a Forensic Analyst.
Doug Trapp holds extensive experience in digital forensics and intelligence through his work in the military and private industries. Trapp began his career in 1998 as an All-Source Intelligence Analyst at the Oregon National Guard. During this time he was certified in several courses regarding internet intelligence and analytics, as well as receiving courses on Cellebrite UFED devices. In 2016, Trapp began his position as a Multi-Disciplined Expert Analyst at the Joint Special Operations Command in Ft. Bragg North Carolina where he performed research, threat collection, and analysis relating to global crises, physical threats to homeland security, counterterrorism, and more. In 2018, Trapp left the military and moved back to Oregon, becoming an Expert Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst at Nike's Cyber Threat Intelligence Team. There, he performed research and analysis on cyber threats and was instrumental in locating an international cyber threat actor. In his free time, Trapp enjoys working out and spending time outdoors with his son and dog.
"Doug has been a proven asset to the organizations that he has served at and will undoubtedly be a vital component of our team," says Brian Feucht, CEO.
About Unique Wire: Unique Wire is a digital intelligence and e-discovery business focused on helping corporations, law firms, and government agencies. Headquartered in McMinnville, Oregon with 85 offices in the U.S. and Canada, the company specializes in legal and corporate data extraction and analysis. Their highly skilled team enables investigators to access previously inaccessible data and capture insights in today's complex digital world. For more information, visit Unique Wire.
