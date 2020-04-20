BLUE BELL, Pa., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) said today that it will release its first-quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Following the release, Unisys will host a conference call with the financial community from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.
The company will offer a live, listen-only Webcast of the conference call on the Unisys Investor Website at www.unisys.com/investor. A replay of the Webcast will be available on the Unisys Investor Website shortly following the conference call.
Introduction to Unisys Online Presentation
Given the current circumstances, the company has decided to postpone its previously-scheduled Investor Day, originally planned for April 29, until it is appropriate to host an in-person event. In the interim, the company has prepared an "Introduction to Unisys" online presentation for investors, intended to provide a high-level overview of the company and its solutions.
The discussion features commentary from the following senior leaders:
- Peter Altabef, Chairman and CEO
- Eric Hutto, President and COO
- Vishal Gupta, SVP, Products and Platforms and Chief Technology Officer
- Ann Ruckstuhl, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer
- Introductory and concluding comments from Mike Thomson, SVP and Chief Financial Officer and Courtney Holben, Vice President, Investor Relations
The company has posted this presentation to its Investor Relations website, and it can be accessed via the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/uis200420.html.
About Unisys
Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.
