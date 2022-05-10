United Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/United Airlines)

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United will present at the Bank of America Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 17, beginning at 7:00 a.m. CT / 8:00 a.m. ET.

The live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of United's website at ir.united.com. The company will archive the audio webcast on the website within 24 hours of the presentation, and the webcast will be available for a limited time.

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." In 2019, United and United Express® carriers operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 162 million customers. United has the most comprehensive route network among North American carriers, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.  For more about how to join the United team, please visit united.com/careers and more information about the company is at united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

 

