FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. and LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Sports Brands ("USB"), a  global leader in sports performance and protective products, today announced that it has acquired PEARL iZUMi USA ("PEARL iZUMi"), an iconic manufacturer and retailer of cycling apparel and accessories. PEARL iZUMi will join USB's portfolio of protective and performance  sports equipment sold under the Shock Doctor, McDavid, Cutters, NATHAN, and Glukos brands. 

PEARL iZUMi was founded in Tokyo in 1950 and entered the US market during the '80s cycling  boom. In 1989, four investors in Boulder, Colo., bought the rights to build a US-based PEARL  iZUMi brand, leveraging technology and fabrics from the original company in Japan. Since then,  the brand has grown to be the market leader in cycling apparel in the US, and is widely distributed  across Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. In 2008, PEARL iZUMi was acquired by Shimano, a Japanese multinational manufacturer of cycling components, fishing tackle and  rowing equipment. The brand has since realized significant US and international growth driven by its core road cycling apparel category and by emerging categories such as mountain bike, casual apparel, and footwear. PEARL iZUMi has also become a leader in corporate social  responsibility, with 90% of products now made from sustainable materials and a goal to become carbon-neutral by 2025. As part of the USB platform, PEARL iZUMi will be extremely well positioned to capitalize on these tailwinds and continue to build its attractive market position.

"This is an exciting time for PEARL iZUMi," said Geoff Shaffer, President of PEARL iZUMi. "We  have tremendous momentum and an amazing team that's dedicated to continuing to grow the  brand to new heights. Shimano has provided significant support and guidance throughout its  ownership, and while we will miss being part of Team Shimano, we also know there is great future  potential for the brand and look forward to continuing to grow our business with USB."

"Shimano has worked hard to support and build up the PEARL iZUMi brand for our retailers and  the consumer alike," says Nolan Moser, Vice President, Bicycle Division from Shimano North  America Bicycle, Inc. "We believe that United Sports Brands will be able to further this growth  and we are committed to supporting our retail partners throughout the transition to ensure  continued success at all levels."

"We are very pleased to welcome PEARL iZUMi into the United Sports Brands family," said USB's  Chief Executive Officer, Michael Magerman. "PEARL iZUMi is an iconic, authentic, and much loved brand that is strongly aligned with our current portfolio of brands at USB. Their culture of  driving innovation and best-in-class product development—always with a 'consumer-first' mindset—is consistent with our strategy at United Sports Brands. We intend to continue that  product innovation and leadership under our stewardship. The addition of PEARL iZUMi, along  with our running apparel and accessory company, NATHAN, makes us a formidable player in the  outdoor space. We see great opportunity for continued organic growth and expansion in this  segment of the market," added Magerman.

PEARL iZUMi remains committed to partnering with leading retailers in North America, including  independent bike dealers and national outdoor retailers, to ensure that the brand is available  wherever cycling consumers prefer to shop.

PEARL iZUMi will operate with the support of Shimano for a transition period to meet the needs  of retailers and maintain the business as planned.

BDA Partners and Squire Patton Boggs represented Shimano, and Dechert LLP represented  Bregal Partners and United Sports Brands in this transaction.

About United Sports Brands : United Sports Brands is a global leader in sports performance and  protective products that help athletes perform at their personal best. The brands include; Shock  Doctor, the #1 global leader in mouthguards and protection; McDavid, a performance and  protective brand at the top of the recommended lists of pro athletes, sports medicine  professionals, and athletic trainers for more than 35 years; Cutters, the innovative leader in  football gloves and high-performance grip technology ; NATHAN, the running essentials market  leader in athletic hydration, visibility, and performance gear; and Glukos, a developer of fast acting, all-natural energy products designed to help athletes unleash their peak performance. For  more information, visit www.unitedspb.com.

About PEARL iZUMi : PEARL iZUMi was founded on two things: the love of cycling and, more  importantly, love for future generations. The brand originated more than 70 years ago in Japan  when the founder created a special jersey out of technical fabric for his son, an aspiring bike  racer. Since then, the company has been progressing the design and manufacture of performance  apparel and footwear for cyclists of all levels. PEARL iZUMi believes that how we live shapes how future generations ride and is committed to using its business practices, products, and community advocacy to fight climate change. PEARL iZUMi's world headquarters are in the  Colorado Front Range, where it embraces strong influence, both culturally and structurally, from  its Japanese heritage. For more information, visit www.pearlizumi.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-sports-brands-acquires-iconic-cycling-brand-pearl-izumi-301541419.html

SOURCE United Sports Brands

