 By United Airlines

CHICAGO, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines will hold a conference call to discuss first-quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, April 20 at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.united.com. The company will issue its first-quarter financial results after market close on Monday, April 19. 

The webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours of the conference call and then archived on the website for three months.

