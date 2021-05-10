PALO ALTO, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After organizing the virtual VR/AR Global Summits in 2020, the largest global ecosystem of VR/AR companies, brands, and professionals is going virtual again.
The theme of the summit is "The Time is Now," and it will feature thought-leaders and creatives from around the globe in engaging live discussions, debates, round tables, workshops, Ask an Expert Sessions, networking and immersive social events.
We will have 150+ Speakers, Exhibitors, Brands/End-Users (including Bentley, Bristol Myers, CraneMorley, Mayo Clinic, Shopify, Sony, UPS, Whitecaps, Viacom), sessions on enterprise, safety, health, diversity & inclusion, defense & aerospace, equity and access to education, and so much more! The summit is sponsored by Unity, Lenovo, Healium, Librestream, IO Industries, Emergent, IEEE, Cognitive 3D, Boston Micro Fabrication, Hotlum Powell, Innovation Quebec and Xenco Medical, Northeastern, among others.
"The VR/AR Global Summit brings together the greatest minds working in spatial reality today, many of whom use Unity's market leading real-time 3D platform to develop interactive VR and AR experiences," said Timoni West, Vice-President of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, Unity. "As the world's leading platform in real-time 3D, Unity is proud to be the title sponsor and share in this year's virtual experience and see how our technology is being utilized."
Plus, we will have 1000s of 1-on-1 interactive meets as part of our famous Speed Networking. Our online events platform uses a special networking feature that will match and connect you with other executives and give you 5 minutes to connect 1-on-1 on video where you can preview each other's credentials, bio, and talk business!
"This summit will bring together some of the world's greatest designers, hardware manufactures, software developers, marketers, end users and entrepreneurs to share ideas, best practices, network, and get business done," says Nathan Pettyjohn, President of the VR/AR Association.
The VR/AR Global Summit will feature dynamic keynotes, industry tracks, a startup pitchfest, demos, exhibits, networking and amazing VIP events. It will showcase the best that the industry has to offer.
Tickets are now on sale for the event - Get tickets here https://hopin.com/events/vr-ar-global-summit-2021-north-america
To learn more about the VR/AR Global Summit see http://www.vrarglobalsummit.com
Contact:
Anne-Marie Enns
VR/AR Global Summit, Executive Producer
Kris Kolo
Global Executive Director, VR/AR Association (VRARA)
About VR/AR Association (VRARA)
The VR/AR Association (VRARA) is an international organization designed to foster collaboration between innovative companies and people in the VR and AR ecosystem that accelerates growth, fosters research and education, helps develop industry standards, connects member organizations and promotes the services of member companies.
About VR/AR Global Summit
The summit is a content-driven VR / AR show, featuring important conversations, talks, exhibits, and events led by globally leading companies and organizations, who are sharing practical and valuable real-use cases from the immersive industry. Our Summit is now the largest immersive tech event in the world.
Media Contact
Kris Kolo, VR/AR Association, +1 6506905361, kris@thevrara.com
SOURCE VR/AR Association