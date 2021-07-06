KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that it will report results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Monday, July 26, 2021.  There will be a conference call for investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.  The dial-in number is 1-877-648-7971.

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the company's website at www.uhsinc.com. Also, a replay of the call will be available following the conclusion of the live call for one full year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies, operating through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities and ambulatory centers located throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. 

