ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2014, Universal Pure acquired the assets of an outsourced high pressure processing (HPP) services provider in Coppell, Texas, providing the company and its customers with a strategic southwest location. The facility provided 24,000 square feet of total space and featured two 350 liter HPP systems. In Q2 2021, the Coppell location reached full capacity, running three full shifts to meet customer order requirements. Increasing demand in the region has driven the need for additional space, expansion of HPP and adding value-added cold chain capabilities.
In Q2 2021, Universal Pure secured a stand-alone facility in Arlington, TX. Universal Pure began transitioning its Coppell operations to the new location during Q4 2021 and will be fully operational by December 2021. This new location features 103,000 square feet, three HPP machines with plans to expand, cold and frozen storage, 19 loading docks, and dedicated space for additional value-added cold chain solutions to include kitting and assembly and tempering. In addition to retaining its current staff, the company estimates employing up to 100 additional people to support projected production requirements.
With the expansion in Arlington in process, Universal Pure now boasts a total of 18 HPP systems, increasing the company's standing as the largest third party HPP services provider globally. In addition to HPP, Universal Pure continues to provide cold storage and value-added cold chain logistics services to leading food and beverage manufacturers and brands across North America.
Named a 2021 Top 3PL and cold storage provider by Food Logistics Magazine, Universal Pure is a trusted service provider within the US cold supply chain, with facilities in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, Nebraska and California. The company provides services including cold storage, high pressure processing (HPP), tempering, bottling, kitting & assembly and more.
