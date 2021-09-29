SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UniversityHeadquarters (University HQ), a top national leader for educational information and resources, is proud to announce its acquisition of Discover Health Admin. University HQ is eager to integrate Discover Health Admin's healthcare focus and user base with their own. Once University Headquarters has paired the new healthcare information, students and their families will have the very best information regarding healthcare administration education and careers.
University HQ is widely known for its stellar content regarding college degrees and students' long-term prospects with their education. The website has previously already covered some information from the healthcare sector; the acquisition of the Discover Health's website and research is expected to provide a broader and deeper repository of information for today's students and professionals.
Given the exponential growth in the healthcare industry, today's business and healthcare students are increasingly looking into it for opportunity. Academia has likewise been eager to create curriculum and degree programs that prepare students for long-term success in the healthcare field. In fact, the healthcare industry is unique in that it faces specific regulatory and other challenges.
Now that University HQ has purchased the Discover Health Admin website, students will be able to get all their healthcare education questions answered. University Headquarters has already made great strides in covering much of the healthcare sector including medical assistant, radiology, and nursing. They have also served countless students who are interested in pursuing an education in healthcare administration. Additionally, University HQ's researchers have covered specialty areas such as healthcare informatics, healthcare finance, and healthcare marketing, among others.
Students who visit the University HQ website can currently find a wealth of information and resources to help them get started with an education or career in healthcare. Their team of researchers and writers have been successful in establishing a strong presence in this sector. Current and future students can use this additional information to learn about the education path that is needed to obtain the career or job they are looking for.
University Headquarters provides future students with unbiased third-party college rankings so they can find a degree that fits their education goals and needs in the healthcare industry. While these rankings may not include a program near them, University HQ's transparent research methods will help them use similar reasoning when assessing a program. Students can compare a local university with the top-ranked healthcare administration schools on the University HQ website.
University HQ's goal is to help students make the best decision for themselves and their potential future career. Their researchers sort through and rank an entire list of healthcare programs according to objective statistics. They use criteria such as a program's retention and graduation rates, student-to-faculty ratio, cost of tuition, potential graduate salary, and other data points they pull directly from government sites like the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. They also evaluate the total cost of a degree so that students and their families can start to formulate an educational budget.
Students can use University HQ's educational research as a counterweight to their own subjective desires for a college or university. While family tradition, sports teams, friends, and campus resources are all a vital part of what makes a college great, students should also make sure that their chosen school will provide the educational background they need to thrive. University HQ covers that with accreditation information and special sub-topics in healthcare administration, such as informatics or respiratory therapy. The research team also evaluates the long-term financial value of each program. They do that with data points such as the median income of recent graduates and loan default rates, which help students and researchers alike determine the long-term return on investment each program represents.
Now that University Headquarters has acquired Discover Health Admin, students will benefit from the consolidation of this great online educational resource. The decision to choose a college or university to pursue a higher education is important and requires a great deal of research. Future students can use the research, resources, and rankings from University HQ to help them choose the best healthcare program for them.
