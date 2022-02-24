SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- University Headquarters (UHQ), a top-rated source of educational research and career information, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Discover Accounting. The purchase will complement UHQ's extensive educational offerings by focusing squarely on accounting programs and the needs of both current and future accounting students. University HQ management anticipates that the new content will mark a new phase in its development.
University HQ specializes in producing high-value content and resources for the higher education market. The website covers college degrees, career options, and the colleges and universities that support them. Their detailed coverage of degrees is an aid to students who are considering what path to take in their academic career. Where appropriate, UHQ will also include information regarding vital licenses and certifications graduates need to succeed. The purchase of Discover Accounting will help UHQ's readership learn more about the process of becoming a Certified Public Accountant. Students will also discover the vast array of career opportunities an accounting degree opens.
University HQ's acquisition of Discover Accounting will enhance every level of their accounting information. Integrating Discover Accounting's content with their own, UHQ is confident that they can provide their audience with all the tools they need to succeed in accounting and other related business fields. Additionally, UHQ will continue its diligent research into the accounting field, as new licensure requirements arise or new career paths open, UHQ's writers and researchers will be there to provide a resource for accounting students and professionals.
University Headquarters understands that students need to have access to information on the full range of options, both in academia and later in the working world. During their undergraduate years, for instance, students may be interested to learn that computer science courses can be a terrific source to an accounting professional. They may also need to know what's in store if they intend to pursue a CPA license. For instance, most state boards of accountancy require more coursework than is needed to graduate with a bachelor's degree. Then, there are many options available for those seeking a graduate degree. Some may pursue an MBA with an accounting concentration or a dual MBA that combines an MS in Accounting with the business degree. When UHQ integrates Discover Accounting's work with their own, students will be armed with all the facts.
University Headquarters' rankings pages cover the best accounting programs both online and on-campus. UHQ's researchers diligently scour educational statistics to arrive at the most objective ranking guides possible. Students can integrate these objective rankings with their own subjective, personal needs for location, price, and even factors such as their favorite football team.
In light of University Headquarters' acquisition of Discover Accounting, students will benefit from the merging of two excellent sources of academic information. When it comes to information on accounting degrees, this merger will serve students for years to come. In the meantime, UHQ will continue to diligently research new academic and career opportunities for those who hold an accounting degree. The merger provides a one-stop repository for students who are eager to succeed in the accounting field.
Media Contact
Christian Jacobs, University Headquarters, 1 (800) 793-5011, marketing@universityhq.org
SOURCE University Headquarters