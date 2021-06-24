VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to the rapid adoption of technology within the utilities industry, the two teams share a vision of delivering a best-of-breed enterprise software that fills current market gaps. Univerus will be deploying TerraSpatial's solutions – with an emphasis on its fleet management and construction planning tools – in the Unity suite to provide an end-to-end solution for utility customers.
"TerraSpatial's partnership with Univerus gives us the technological bandwidth to improve on existing products as well as the ability to create new ones for both our existing and future customers," comments Joe McCulloch, CEO of TerraSpatial Technologies.
"We are very much looking forward to showing Univerus' client base the jointly created technology which complements many of the existing products already in place. The newest version of our API will give existing and new customers a seamless workflow and a centralized user interface that supplies all stakeholders access to the information they need."
The partnership manifests a key milestone for Univerus as it continues to develop its Unity enterprise software.
TerraSpatial's product features will integrate with Univerus' existing collection of utility software solutions in a meaningful and complementary way. Melding TerraSpatial's extensive experience in the utilities sector and niched knowledge with Univerus' technical and management prowess has proven to be synergistic.
"We have partnered with TerraSpatial to migrate their FleetWorks and PlantWorks solutions into Univerus' Unity software platform. These products round out Univerus' Asset Management solution, and provide our customers a GIS-centric solution that will now include fleet management, and construction design and management," says Brad Atchison, CEO of Univerus Inc.
"It is exciting to have our first partner migrate their products into the Unity platform. The Unity platform has been architected to help software solutions within the Univerus ecosystem accelerate the modernization process and provides business tools and functionality to allow them to be highly integrated with the platform."
TerraSpatial Technologies
TerraSpatial Technologies innovatively connects GIS, engineering, IT, accounting and management tools in one complete, cloud-based solution for small to medium sized utilities across North America. Since the 1990s, TerraSpatial has provided comprehensive and user-friendly solutions through its mapping interface (MapWorks) and its companion, cloud based PlantWorks application. TerraSpatial takes human error out of the equation and gives utility teams the tools they need to boost efficiency, reduce waste and balance the books.
Univerus Inc.
A core tenet of Univerus' mission is adding forward-thinking professionals and proven solutions to its innovative ecosystem. Representing a suite of technology companies strategically brought into the Univerus family and integrated into its Unity platform, its centralized management approach has empowered top-notch teams to provide utility customers with the most robust and innovative products available in the marketplace.
Media Contact
Todd Lajeunesse, Univerus, Inc, +1 6043495091, tlajeunesse@univerus.com
SOURCE Univerus, Inc