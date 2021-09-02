VANCOUVER, BC, Sep. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Once introduced, Univerus and iWork's executive teams quickly realized the mutual benefits of working together. What followed was a speedy acquisition of iWork by Univerus. Now, iWork's solution is being incorporated into Univerus' Unity suite, which already offers an impressive feature set tailored to multiple verticals, including utilities, manufacturing, and government.
"Bringing these two companies together has been nothing short of a win-win. This best-of-breed module is the perfect addition to the Univerus family, and we are looking forward to seeing how this partnership unfolds. We are happy to extend support and integrations to existing iWork customers as well as introduce existing Univerus customers to this innovative solution," says Todd Lajeunesse, Chief Investment Officer at Univerus.
iWork is a PIPEDA-compliant company which aims to enhance temporary and part-time scheduling. It does so by offering robust, automated solutions that increase efficiency and productivity for employees and employers alike. iWork has valuable experience in the municipality and university markets, both verticals serviced by Univerus' various products. In addition, iWork's universally applicable, highly intuitive scheduling software makes it strategically synergistic with the full scope of Univerus' clientele.
On the heels of the purchase, iWork is being rebranded as a Univerus product and its UI/UX is being developed in alignment with Unity's modern, user-friendly look-and-feel.
"The acquisition process was quick and painless. Univerus was easy to work with from start to finish. If we ever create another company and have an opportunity to merge or sell, we will approach Univerus to do so with. They are truly a great team," Mike Kirkness, former CEO of iWork says about the collaboration.
Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, iWork aims to provide intuitive and affordable scheduling software to industry-leading businesses. The product offers innovative automation tools for scheduling, shift trading, shift reminders and more! iWork automates both staff and management responsibilities and fills current market gaps by making scheduling faster and easier than ever before.
Univerus' core tenet is that significant harmonious value results from bringing together forward-thinking professionals and proven solutions. Representing a suite of software businesses strategically woven into the Univerus family, its centralized management approach has empowered top-notch teams to provide mission-critical solutions with the most robust and innovative products available in the marketplace.
