Wealth365 is the world's largest online trading and investing conference. Wealth365 features the most prestigious wealth experts and thought-leaders who share exclusive strategies, tips and latest trends during each quarterly summit.

 By Wealth365

LAKE GENEVA, Wis., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth365 Summit, the world's largest virtual trading and investing conference, will debut two new speakers from publicly traded companies at its upcoming event from April 19th to the 24th. 

The Wealth365 Summit is the industry's premier multispeaker event featuring prestigious wealth experts & global audience

The show will feature Jay Hutton, Co-Founder and CEO of VSBLTY, an artificial intelligence software company that provides facial and weapon detection data as well as Fabian Monaco, CEO of Michigan-based cannabis cultivator Gage Growth Corp. Hutton will speak on Monday, April 19 at 12 p.m. ET while Monaco will speak on Tuesday, April 20 at 2 p.m. ET

The Wealth365 Summit has established itself as the industry's premier multi-speaker event by bringing the most prestigious wealth experts to a global audience. In addition to Hutton and Monaco, April's featured speakers include Ralph Acampora, Tom Sosnoff, Rob Hoffman, Dan Gramza and Linda Raschke

Topics that will be addressed at the April Wealth365 Summit include: stocks, options, futures, forex, cryptos, technical analysis, real estate investing as well as cannabis investing.

The April Wealth365 Summit is supported through its partnership with show sponsors including the trailblazing charting, research and algorithmic platform, WealthCharts. 

WealthCharts, which has taken modern trading and investing to new levels with its cutting-edge technology, will be unveiling new scanners, indicators and other incredible features designed to provide active traders and traditional investors with intuitive, streamlined research and at-a-glance analysis. 

WealthCharts founder and CEO Rob Hoffman is looking forward to unveiling what his team has been working feverishly on. 

"I'm incredibly excited to debut our newest features, especially a brand new product that will be bundled with the WealthCharts membership during this show, called FundHunter," Hoffman said. "In all my years of trading, this is the best tool I have ever seen to level the playing field between institutional and retail investors by providing the average trader with the high-end data and analysis that has previously only been accessible to hedge funds and institutions."

To get complimentary access to the April Wealth365 Summit, click here https://summit.wealth365.com/pr/

For more information on the Wealth365 Summit and to see the full schedule go to www.wealth365.com.

Contact: Ken Davis

Phone: 262.299.6200

Email: press@wealth365.com

SOURCE Wealth365

