Strategic Agreement Enables UPSTACK's Trusted Advisors to Deliver Lumen Managed Network and IT Services to Business Customers
NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UPSTACK, a fast-growing platform that transforms the way businesses design and select digital infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN). This is the largest direct agreement between UPSTACK and a technology provider.
Under the partnership agreement, UPSTACK's expert technology advisors will source and sell Lumen's fully integrated portfolio of managed network and IT services to their enterprise, midmarket and small and medium business (SMB) customers.
In turn, Lumen will accelerate revenue through UPSTACK's ground-breaking platform, which combines the industry's leading advisors, web-based Marketplace, dedicated customer support resources and trusted client relationships.
"UPSTACK is a shining example of a 'next-generation partner' capable of helping businesses adopt emerging technology solutions that will enable their digital transformations and beyond," said Dave Young, Senior Vice President, Strategic Sales for Lumen. "We're thrilled to be UPSTACK's first major technology partnership providing business customers expert advice combined with access to Lumen's advanced solutions portfolio."
The Lumen Platform was built to power the 4th Industrial Revolution, which goes beyond digital transformation to deliver the scale, speed and intelligence that cloud and edge applications require. The platform supports a range of solutions, including adaptive networking, edge cloud, connected security and collaboration.
"With its robust solution set and global network of emerging technologies for customers, Lumen has become a leading UPSTACK partner month after month," said Nicholas Caruso, Senior Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances for UPSTACK. "We're looking forward to working with Lumen to help our clients leverage more of the Lumen Platform and its next-generation cloud and edge technologies."
UPSTACK's agreement with Lumen is part of a continuing strategy to accelerate the growth of its industry-transforming platform, which combines leading digital infrastructure advisors with proprietary software and support resources. Building on an earlier equity investment from Berkshire Partners, UPSTACK secured $100 million in financing from MidCap Financial and Morgan Stanley Private Credit to further scale its platform through technology expansion and strategic partner investments.
About Lumen
Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 500,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.
About UPSTACK
Launched in 2017 in New York, N.Y., UPSTACK is transforming the way digital infrastructure is sourced and sold. Through a powerful combination of the industry's leading advisors, advanced technology, and dedicated customer support resources—UPSTACK uses actionable business intelligence to architect and source customized technology solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, business buyers streamline IT procurement by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology services from hundreds of proven providers, along with the professional guidance to identify and evaluate the best solutions. UPSTACK's service portfolio includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity and IoT. For more information, visit us at upstack.com.
