NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the way businesses design and select cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced today that Samantha Jacks has joined the company's leadership team as Vice President of Commissions Operations.
In her new role, Jacks will lead UPSTACK's commissions team, supporting the revenue lifecycle for advisors, technology suppliers and their shared business customers. Jacks will oversee the continual development of best practices while working to optimize the advisor experience at each stage of the sales lifecycle, including onboarding suppliers, reporting, reconciliation, inquiries, and escalations.
"We're thrilled to welcome Samantha to UPSTACK as her specialized experience with advisor compensation is invaluable," said Christopher Trapp, CEO at UPSTACK. "As UPSTACK continues its explosive growth, ensuring that we are able to support tens of thousands of transactions is paramount to our success, and Samantha's track record of success is exactly what we have been seeking over the last several months.
Jacks has been working in the commissions space for the last 15 years. She spent the majority of her career at Technology Services Broker Intelisys, where she held various leadership roles within commissions operations. Jacks has collaborated extensively with sales operations and enablement, and by working across several disciplines within the industry, she has gained the ability to build and manage successful and diligent revenue support teams, contributing directly to Advisor success and growth.
"I'm looking forward to being able to use my channel revenue experience to scale a reliable and efficient commissions process," said Jacks. "Nothing's more important to my team than ensuring our advisors are paid accurately and on time."
About UPSTACK
Launched in 2017 in New York, N.Y., UPSTACK is transforming the way cloud and internet infrastructure is sourced and sold. Through a powerful combination of the industry's leading advisors, advanced technology, and dedicated customer support resources—UPSTACK uses actionable business intelligence to architect and source customized technology solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, business buyers streamline IT procurement by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology services from hundreds of proven providers along with the professional guidance to identify and evaluate the best solutions. UPSTACK's service portfolio includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity and IoT. For more information, visit us at upstack.com.
Media Contact
Khali Henderson, BuzzTheory (for UPSTACK), 480.999.5297, khenderson@buzztheory.com
SOURCE UPSTACK