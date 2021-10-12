NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the architecture and sourcing experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has named 17-year channel veteran Danielle DeCosta as Vice President of Supplier Development, leading the company's supplier adoption and engagement strategy.
DeCosta's channel experience spans the partner ecosystem – from suppliers to partners to customers – with extensive cross-discipline expertise in training, commissions, pre-sales and post-sales activities, and supplier services.
"Danielle has a great strategic perspective on supplier and customer relationships," said Nicholas Caruso, Head of Global Channels and Alliances at UPSTACK. "Her desire and drive to nurture success on both sides will create unmatched value for our advisors."
DeCosta joins UPSTACK from Pax8, where she was Director of Partner Enablement. Previously, she spent 13 years in various roles at Intelisys, including more than eight years in supplier management for the technology services distributor.
In her new role, DeCosta will build and lead a team charged with recruiting, contracting and onboarding suppliers to the UPSTACK platform. Additionally, her team will ensure strategic alignment with suppliers through joint go-to-market planning and execution to promote sustained revenue growth across the UPSTACK portfolio.
"I'm so excited to join such an extraordinary team with an incredible culture and solutions that are disrupting the channel and the technology space as we know it," said DeCosta. "As an outside-of-the-box thinker and doer, UPSTACK is the perfect place for me to leverage my diverse experience in the channel. I'm looking forward to helping UPSTACK and our suppliers achieve maximum growth."
About UPSTACK
Launched in 2017 in New York, N.Y., UPSTACK is transforming the way cloud and internet infrastructure is sourced and sold. The company uses advanced technology to enable an extensive team of cloud infrastructure advisors to architect customized solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, business buyers streamline IT procurement by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology services from hundreds of proven providers along with the professional guidance to identify and evaluate the best solutions. UPSTACK's service portfolio includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity and IoT. For more information, visit us at upstack.com.
