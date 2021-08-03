NEW YORK, August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the buying experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced today that global telecom and channel sales executive Nicholas Caruso has joined the company's leadership team as Head of Global Channels and Alliances.
In his new role, Caruso is charged with building and leading UPSTACK's Advisor and supplier development organizations, including strategic alliances with master agents and sales operations.
UPSTACK, which is backed by an initial $50 million investment from Berkshire Partners, delivers a ground-breaking platform that pairs the industry's leading technology Advisors with an industry-leading software solution to automate, architect and source customized technology solutions for businesses of all sizes.
"We're fortunate and excited to bring an executive of Nick's stature to the UPSTACK leadership team," said Christopher Trapp, CEO at UPSTACK. "With two decades of success building direct and indirect go-to-market strategies along with extensive relationships with suppliers and highly influential advisors, there's no better fit to lead UPSTACK's partner and supplier development initiatives."
Caruso comes to UPSTACK with 18 years of telecom industry sales leadership experience. Most recently, he served at Zayo Group as the Head of Global Channels and Partnerships where he built and led its indirect sales initiatives. Caruso also held positions as Director of Major Markets at ADP and Director of Channel Sales at Sarco Communications (now Total Communications Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier).
"I left a role I enjoyed as a senior executive running a global organization to pursue an opportunity to disrupt the market with UPSTACK," said Caruso. "The company's plan to change how technology is sourced and sold has never been done before. I love the startup feeling and the vibrant culture. UPSTACK has created a technology-focused and financially smart organization that I'm excited to be part of and am looking forward to influencing its direction and growth."
Caruso's initial goals will be to build out UPSTACK's Advisory and supplier development teams. "My objective is to enable and empower the industry's leading Advisors and their business customers with access to world-class technical support, provided by the UPSTACK Platform, and a full range of solutions to their ever-changing challenges," he said. "Our knowledge and relationships with suppliers of the products and services necessary to solve our customer's mission-critical challenges is vital. We will be working closely with our suppliers to create the most cost-effective go-to-market strategies for their products and services along with a buying experience for our Advisors and end-customers that is the best in the industry."
About UPSTACK
Launched in 2017 in New York, N.Y., UPSTACK is transforming the way cloud and internet infrastructure is sourced and sold. The company uses advanced technology to enable an extensive team of cloud infrastructure Advisors to offer customized solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, business buyers streamline IT procurement by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology services from hundreds of proven providers along with the professional guidance to identify and evaluate the best solutions. UPSTACK's service portfolio includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity and IoT. For more information, visit us at http://www.upstack.com.
