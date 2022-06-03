Uptime Legal Expands its Law Firm Private Cloud business with Acquisition of Flywire Technology
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uptime Legal Systems (Uptime Legal), a leading legal technology company, today announced it has acquired Flywire Technology (Flywire), a leading provider of cloud services to law firms.
Flywire will join Uptime Legal and become part of the Uptime Practice™ line of business. This acquisition furthers Uptime's dominate position in cloud services for law firms and opens a comprehensive menu of legal technology services to Flywire clients.
The landscape of legal technology is changing fast, and Uptime is well-suited to lead the way and support Flywire clients in this new world. Uptime will leverage its portfolio of legal technology products and its strong relationships with legal software partners to help Flywire clients better manage and grow their practice.
"We're excited to welcome Flywire to the Uptime Legal family," said Dennis Dimka, Uptime Legal's founder and CEO. "Flywire has built an outstanding business, one that's developed deep expertise in legal technology and that focuses on the needs of clients first. We're honored to carry that mission forward and excited to support the many great law firms that Flywire currently serves."
"The team at Uptime Legal shares our mission, vision and values," said Marc Gray, founder Flywire. "We're excited to have Uptime help our clients in this next era of law firm technology."
This marks Uptime Legal's third acquisition, following it's acquisition of JurisPage in 2016 and Inbound Law Marketing in 2020.
About Uptime Legal Systems
Uptime Legal Systems helps law firms manage and grow their practice by delivering world-class cloud, legal technology, and marketing services. Uptime Legal has been named an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company for the past eight consecutive years. Uptime is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN and has offices in Canada.
Media Contact
Dennis Dimka, Uptime Legal, 1 612-746-5603, dennis.dimka@UptimeLegal.com
SOURCE Uptime Legal