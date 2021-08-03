CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upwing Energy, an artificial lift technology company, will present a paper on high-speed magnetic technology solutions for downhole machinery at the 2021 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC).
The paper, entitled "Development of a Passive Magnetic Radial Bearing System for Electrical Submersible Pumps (ESPs)," describes Upwing's recent work in adapting its passive magnetic bearing technology for conventional ESPs.
Research reveals that Upwing's radial bearing technology can greatly enhance ESP performance and reliability. The contact-less passive magnetic bearing system does not require lubrication, can operate with large clearances to allow free fluid flow, is fully sealed from the environment, has virtually no bearing rotating losses and has no operational life limits.
The paper was co-authored by Patrick McMullen, David Biddick and Herman Artinian of Upwing Energy.
Upwing Energy will exhibit at OTC in Booth 2151, showcasing its range of artificial lift technology solutions to overcome liquid loading and boost production from all well types. Upwing's unique technologies leverage permanent magnet motors to engineer "protector-less" and "no-physical contact" downhole rotating devices using magnetic fields.
The OTC is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters. Celebrating 50 years since 1969, OTC's flagship conference is held annually at NRG Park (formerly Reliant Park) in Houston. The event is sponsored by 13 industry organizations and societies, who work cooperatively to develop the technical program. OTC also has multiple endorsing and supporting organizations.
About Upwing Energy
Upwing Energy, Inc. ("Upwing"), headquartered in Cerritos, Calif., provides the most reliable, available and retrievable artificial lift technology that increases the production and recovery of hydrocarbons from conventional and unconventional wells. The company is an innovative offshoot of Calnetix Technologies, which is a recognized leader in high-speed rotating systems for a wide variety of industries.
