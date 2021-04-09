BLUE BELL, Pa., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Manager, Inc., Total Solutions Provider for the self-storage industry, today announced that Urban Self Storage, one of the top national self-storage operators in the country has implemented Self Storage Manager (SSM) enterprise management software across 70 locations in multiple states. Urban Self Storage has also successfully launched contactless rentals by integrating the SSM Online Rental module into their website.
Patrick Reilly, President & CEO of Urban Self Storage stated:
"As our company navigates the changing technological landscape, one key area of focus is providing our customers with user-friendly, contactless payment options that are PCI Compliant and innovative. SSM not only provided us payment system options but also the ability to further enhance the payment processing integration. SSM met our needs now and positions us for the future. Migrating from one software platform to another is not an easy task. It not only involves migrating data, but also involves migrating several complex integrations in the tech stack that we have in place, to the new platform. However, the migration to SSM was seamless and quick due to the excellent teamwork between the SSM project team and the Urban project team. We were impressed with SSM team's well-defined conversion process, their outstanding response times, their ability to work well with our other vendor partners and their ability to develop custom reports and enhancements rapidly to meet our unique needs. The SSM team was always available to answer questions and provide prompt support, wherever needed. SSM Online Rental module is a wonderful tool, especially with the impacts of COVID-19 and it couldn't have come at a better time. We are truly excited about our new partnership with SSM and the value we will build together. I would not hesitate in recommending SSM to other large and multi-facility operators that are looking for a comprehensive property management software and excellent, hyper-responsive customer service."
Kat Shenoy, President & CEO of Self Storage Manager, Inc., stated:
"We welcome Urban Self Storage to our rapidly expanding client base of large and multi-facility operators. The decision taken by Urban Self Storage management to convert all 70 locations to SSM is a true testimony of the trust that large operators are placing in our products and services. Thanks to the excellent cooperation we received from the Urban project team, the conversion of 70 sites was achieved with zero downtime and high degree of accuracy. As the technology space in the self-storage industry is undergoing rapid consolidation with the acquisition of leading management software providers by Private Equity and other companies, we are committed to remaining independent. We will continue to compete aggressively and provide multi-facility storage operators that are looking to replace their management software a comprehensive software suite and the flexibility of integrating any third-party service such as tenant insurance, call center, revenue management and website platform of their choice, using our open API platform."
About Urban Self Storage
Urban Self Storage is one of the national top self-storage operators. Founded in 1987 with a single location, Urban storage today has 70 locations across WA, OR, NM and AZ. They are highly focused on providing excellent services to their customers. Their state-of-the-art facilities offer several amenities to their customers including 24x7 video surveillance, highly skilled and friendly on-site managers at each location, packaging supplies, truck rentals and much more. They offer a wide choice of storage unit sizes across all their locations including heated units at several locations that helps prevent moisture which ensures a high level of safety for their customers belongings. For more information, please visit: http://www.urbanstorage.com.
About Self Storage Manager, Inc.,
Self Storage Manager, Inc. offers a complete suite of products and services that include Self Storage Manager TM - Comprehensive management software for single and multi-facility operators; Online Reservations and Rentals with Electronic Signature & Digital Storage of leases; e-CRM - Fully Integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) module, designed specifically for the self-storage industry and multi-facility operators for creating inquiries, reservations, rentals, capture lead to rental conversion ratios, with interfaces to leading phone systems; Call Tracker module to monitor call recordings, capture valuable statistics including lead to rental conversion `ratios, cost per lead, capture cost per lead, cost per rental & measure ROI on advertising campaigns; SSM Text Messenger - A cloud based automatic payment reminder and past due alerts system designed to reduce the manager's time on collection calls; Customer Portal - A self-help interactive portal for customers to view their account history and balance, make payments, enable or disable autopay, schedule move-outs, update their contact information and more; Android Tablet/Mobile Phone based Site Walk Through & Work Order Management Module for site managers to perform lock checks, enter unit maintenance notes, mark units for move outs, create work orders for maintenance activities and much more; Other Interfaces - Business Intelligence and Analytics, API integration to leading website providers, call center service providers, revenue management service providers, tenant insurance companies, cloud based gate systems and Lead Aggregators; 24/7 Customer Support - with Dedicated Team and Project Manager assigned for large operator implementations, as well as periodic upgrades to the software programs.
Self Storage Manager has been implemented by many single and multi-facility companies in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please contact Self Storage Manager, Inc., at 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or by visiting http://www.selfstoragemanager.com or email us at sales@selfstoragemanager.com.
