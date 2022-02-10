HARRISON, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- URC, a global leader in smart home automation and control for residential and commercial applications, and Legrand, a global leader in customized electrical and digital systems for residential and commercial markets, announced today a new phase of collaboration in smart residential and commercial automation technology.
Starting immediately, URC and Legrand have created seamless control of Legrand's Vantage lighting and climate systems with Total Control, URC's award-winning residential and commercial automation platform. This integration includes native use cases in Total Control's Scenes menus allowing events to control multiple systems and devices.
Combining the power of systems and devices creates and new age of smart home and URC's dealer community and end users. Key benefits include:
- Unified, Seamless Integration – As part of URC's Unified Modules, users can simply automate multiple climate zones along with other smart categories like lighting, security, audio, video, and more.
- Create Robust Scenes – With professional programming, users can launch scenes that create the perfect environment. Examples include a "Good Morning" or "Goodnight" scenes that adjust climate and lighting devices.
- Simplified Automation Programming – Professional programming is fast and easy through URC's dealer community.
- Seamless Remote Access and Control – Allows for convenient control on-site, or through the URC user interfaces, or the Total Control app allows multiple room control.
- Voice/Hands-Free Control - URC's voice commands through Total Control interfaces, Amazon Alexa or Google Home allow two-way communication with simple homeowner operation.
- Energy Efficiency – Helps homeowners understand energy usage and ways to reduce costs.
Vantage offers an array of cutting-edge products providing precise automated lighting control with intuitive and sophisticated interfaces while URC's Total Control systems are smart, reliable, and simple to install. Combining the power of Vantage's and URC's systems and devices creates a new age of smart home technology for the URC dealer community and end-users
"While our lighting and climate systems offer homeowners incredible benefits from comfort to helping to boost productivity, how they command and control these systems is just as much part of that experience," said Charlie Derk, Director of Product Marketing, Shading and Residential Controls, Legrand North America. "We've worked with URC for years, and this is a natural expansion of our collaboration that helps our customers achieve the smart home capabilities that they envision."
"This collaboration continues our relationship with Legrand and elevates residential and commercial user experiences with true integrated control and automation," stated Lars Granoe, VP Product at URC.
ABOUT URC
Headquartered in Harrison NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home automation and control solutions. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total Control® and Complete Control®. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touchscreens, handheld remotes, keypads and mobile apps – plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals. Its award-winning technical support and training make URC the best choice for home automation.
About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings — including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand is one of the most sustainable companies in the world, as ranked by the Corporate Knights, and is committed to achieving carbon, water, and waste reductions in its operations; deepening its community relationships; and continuously improving the environmental profile of its products. Legrand reported sales of around $7.1 billion (USD) in 2018. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40. http://www.legrand.us
