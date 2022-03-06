WASHINGTON, March 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) will host nearly 100 advocates during the all-virtual MRF Advocacy Days held March 7-11, 2022. U.S. Representative Carolyn B. Maloney (NY-12) will be featured as the program plenary speaker on March 7th.
Advocacy Days is the largest annual melanoma advocacy event convening nationwide participants to engage with federal lawmakers on key policy areas impacting the melanoma community such as research, education, access and prevention. In 2022, advocates will urge Congress for continued funding of $40 million for Department of Defense (DoD) funded melanoma research through the Congressionally Directed Melanoma Research Program (CDMRP). These funds will support research ranging from prevention to metastatic treatment for all melanoma patients, including rare subtypes.
"I am honored to participate in the MRF's 2022 Advocacy Days program alongside truly inspirational melanoma advocates," says Rep. Maloney. "Meaningful patient and caregiver stories can have a lasting impact on the legislative process and help drive the federal government's support for critical research with the ultimate goal of ending melanoma."
Rep. Maloney is a longtime supporter of the MRF and the melanoma community, introducing the 2007 Tanning Accountability and Notification (TAN) act requiring tanning bed labels to provide sufficient information about the risks associated with indoor tanning. Her Advocacy Days plenary will highlight the crucial role that advocates have in improving outcomes for melanoma patients and her commitment to ensuring access to skin cancer prevention for all Americans.
