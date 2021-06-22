SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Sports Camps, the official provider of NIKE Sports Camps, announces a multi-year partnership with Supergoop!—the first protective skincare brand that puts SPF at the forefront. Beginning this summer, participating camps will offer campers Supergoop!'s original, clean sunscreen formula, PLAY Everyday SPF 50, at no additional cost.
This partnership supports the ongoing efforts of both organizations to provide youth athletes with better UV protection and suncare education. "From first-hand experience running our tennis camps, I've seen the importance of educating young athletes on the importance of sunscreen usage, which helps them develop healthy SPF habits that will last them through their sports careers and into adulthood," says Ian Hamilton, USSC Global Vice President of Partnerships.
Founded in 2005, Supergoop! is on a mission to challenge the myth that sunscreen is a seasonal product. By creating highly innovative, feel-good SPF products, the brand is making it easier than ever to incorporate sunscreen into everyday routines and helping consumers make daily UV protection a habit.
Supergoop!'s partnership with US Sports Camps helps protect the segment of the population that's most vulnerable to the harmful effects of prolonged sun exposure: youth. "When I was first researching skincare and SPF, I learned that the sun exposure we get at a young age can lead to skin damage later in life, so it's incredibly important to educate our youth about implementing healthy SPF habits early-on," says Supergoop! founder Holly Thaggard. "That's why we couldn't be more thrilled to team up with US Sports Camps to ensure our young athletes have the knowledge––and the sunscreen––they need to protect against harmful UV rays while enjoying their time outdoors."
Finding a fun and easy way to fit UV-protective products into everyday skincare routines doesn't have to be a challenge. Fortified by natural antioxidants and clean, non-toxic ingredients, Supergoop! offers premium sunscreen for all skin types, tones, ages, and lifestyles.
PLAY Everyday SPF 50, Supergoop!'s original broad-spectrum lotion, is a fast-absorbing, hydrating face and body lotion that delivers high-performance, long-lasting protection from UVA, UVB and IRA rays. PLAY Everyday SPF 50's water-resistant formula also provides 80 minutes of sweat-resistant coverage, which makes it perfect for campers who want to enjoy the summer while staying protected from head to toe. During the 2021 camp season, Play Everyday SPF 50 will be provided at 19 camps from California, to the Carolinas, to Massachusetts, with plans to expand to more locations in summer 2022.
About US Sports Camps
US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, California, is America's largest sports camp network and the provider of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skill enhancement.
About Supergoop!
Holly Thaggard founded Supergoop! to stop the skin cancer epidemic and change the way the world thinks about sunscreen. Supergoop! creates highly innovative, feel-good products that make integrating SPF into everyday routines easy (and fun!) to inspire consumers to do the number one thing they can for their skin- wear SPF! For more information, visit http://www.supergoop.com.
