United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported total operating revenues of $1,073 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, versus $1,052 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $5 million and $0.06, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $18 million and $0.20, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

UScellular reported total operating revenues of $4,037 million and $4,022 million for the years ended 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $229 million and $2.62, respectively, for the year ended 2020 compared to $127 million and $1.44, respectively, for the year ended 2019.

"UScellular met the challenges of 2020 successfully, as we closed out the year with strong results - a testament to the essential nature of our services, our talented and resilient team, and our unwavering commitment to keeping our customers connected," said Laurent Therivel, UScellular President and CEO.  

"2020 was a strong year for UScellular. Notwithstanding the challenges of the pandemic, we maintained high levels of customer satisfaction and grew retail net additions. Growth in operating revenue, combined with maintaining operational and cost discipline, contributed to an increase in full year profitability. Our network modernization program and investments in 5G continued, and despite significant increases in data usage, we were able to keep system expenses in check.

"I look forward to building on the momentum of 2020 as we move into the new year. Connecting our customers, especially in underserved areas, with the highest-quality network is one of our top priorities and remains a key competitive differentiator. We will be focused on market share expansion, ramping up business opportunities that utilize 5G and IoT, enhancing our digital experience, and continuing our network modernization programs." 

2021 Estimated Results

UScellular's current estimates of full-year 2021 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 18, 2021 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. UScellular undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.



2021 Estimated

Results



Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions)







Service revenues

$3,025-$3,125



$3,067

Adjusted OIBDA1

$800-$950



$876

Adjusted EBITDA1

$975-$1,125



$1,063

Capital expenditures

$775-$875



$940

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 estimated results and actual results for the year ended December 31, 2020. In providing 2021 estimated results, UScellular has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, UScellular believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, UScellular is unable to provide such guidance.



2021 Estimated

Results



Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions)







Net income (GAAP)

N/A



$233

Add back or deduct:







Income tax expense

N/A



17

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$135-$285



$250

Add back:







Interest expense

135



112

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

685



683

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$955-$1,105



$1,045

Add back or deduct:







(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

20



25

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net



(5)

(Gain) loss on investments



(2)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$975-$1,125



$1,063

Deduct:







Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

170



179

Interest and dividend income

5



8

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$800-$950



$876





1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, and gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2020, can be found on UScellular's website at investors.uscellular.com.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 5.0 million connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 5,300 full- and part-time associates as of December 31, 2020. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 82 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; UScellular's smaller scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of UScellular's businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties; uncertainties in UScellular's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment; pending and future litigation; potential conflicts of interests between TDS and UScellular; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K.

For more information about UScellular, visit: www.uscellular.com

 

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)



As of or for the Quarter Ended

12/31/2020



9/30/2020



6/30/2020



3/31/2020



12/31/2019

Retail Connections



















Postpaid



















Total at end of period

4,412,000





4,401,000





4,372,000





4,359,000





4,383,000



Gross additions

171,000





168,000





129,000





132,000





170,000



Feature phones

2,000





4,000





3,000





2,000





2,000



Smartphones

117,000





98,000





82,000





88,000





128,000



Connected devices

52,000





66,000





44,000





42,000





40,000



Net additions (losses)

11,000





28,000





12,000





(26,000)





(12,000)



Feature phones

(9,000)





(8,000)





(8,000)





(10,000)





(11,000)



Smartphones

12,000





8,000





11,000





(10,000)





13,000



Connected devices

8,000





28,000





9,000





(6,000)





(14,000)



ARPU1

$

47.51





$

47.10





$

46.24





$

47.23





$

46.57



ARPA2

$

124.87





$

123.27





$

120.70





$

122.92





$

120.99



Churn rate3

1.21

%



1.06

%



0.89

%



1.21

%



1.38

%

Handsets

1.01

%



0.88

%



0.71

%



0.95

%



1.11

%

Connected devices

2.64

%



2.35

%



2.24

%



3.11

%



3.44

%

Prepaid



















Total at end of period

499,000





506,000





496,000





494,000





506,000



Gross additions

56,000





65,000





62,000





57,000





63,000



Net additions (losses)

(8,000)





11,000





2,000





(12,000)





(3,000)



ARPU1

$

35.15





$

35.45





$

34.89





$

34.07





$

34.11



Churn rate3

4.24

%



3.59

%



4.05

%



4.67

%



4.40

%

Total connections at end of period4

4,968,000





4,962,000





4,919,000





4,903,000





4,941,000



Market penetration at end of period



















Consolidated operating population

31,314,000





31,314,000





31,292,000





31,292,000





30,740,000



Consolidated operating penetration5

16

%



16

%



16

%



16

%



16

%

Capital expenditures (millions)

$

320





$

216





$

168





$

236





$

243



Total cell sites in service

6,797





6,758





6,673





6,629





6,578



Owned towers

4,271





4,246





4,208





4,184





4,166





Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.

1

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:



•     Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.



•     Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

2

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.

3

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.

4

Includes reseller and other connections.

5

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

 

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020 vs. 2019



2020



2019



2020 vs. 2019

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)























Operating revenues























Service

$

776





$

763





2

%



$

3,067





$

3,035





1

%

Equipment sales

297





289





3

%



970





987





(2)

%

Total operating revenues

1,073





1,052





2

%



4,037





4,022































Operating expenses























System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and

accretion reported below)

202





188





7

%



782





756





3

%

Cost of equipment sold

319





305





5

%



1,011





1,028





(2)

%

Selling, general and administrative

374





378





(1)

%



1,368





1,406





(3)

%

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

168





178





(6)

%



683





702





(3)

%

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

11





6





91

%



25





19





36

%

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net









N/M









(1)





N/M



(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(5)









N/M





(5)









N/M



Total operating expenses

1,069





1,055





1

%



3,864





3,910





(1)

%

























Operating income (loss)

4





(3)





N/M





173





112





54

%

























Investment and other income (expense)























Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

42





38





11

%



179





166





8

%

Interest and dividend income

2





3





(44)

%



8





17





(54)

%

Gain (loss) on investments

(1)









N/M





2









N/M



Interest expense

(35)





(23)





(53)

%



(112)





(110)





(2)

%

Total investment and other income

8





18





(58)

%



77





73





6

%

























Income before income taxes

12





15





(20)

%



250





185





35

%

Income tax expense (benefit)

5





(3)





N/M





17





52





(68)

%

Net income

7





18





(64)

%



233





133





76

%

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of

tax

2









N/M





4





6





(30)

%

Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders

$

5





$

18





(70)

%



$

229





$

127





81

%

























Basic weighted average shares outstanding

86





86









86





86







Basic earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders

$

0.06





$

0.21





(70)

%



$

2.66





$

1.47





81

%

























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

88





88









87





88





(1)

%

Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders

$

0.06





$

0.20





(70)

%



$

2.62





$

1.44





82

%



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

 

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)









Year Ended December 31,

2020



2019

(Dollars in millions)







Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$

233





$

133



Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities







Depreciation, amortization and accretion

683





702



Bad debts expense

72





107



Stock-based compensation expense

32





41



Deferred income taxes, net

130





(4)



Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(179)





(166)



Distributions from unconsolidated entities

189





161



(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

25





19



(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net





(1)



(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(5)







(Gain) loss on investments

(2)







Other operating activities

2





4



Changes in assets and liabilities from operations







Accounts receivable

(8)





(46)



Equipment installment plans receivable

(54)





(97)



Inventory

16





(20)



Accounts payable

145





(69)



Customer deposits and deferred revenues

2





(8)



Accrued taxes

(57)





(23)



Other assets and liabilities

13





(9)



Net cash provided by operating activities

1,237





724











Cash flows from investing activities







Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(989)





(650)



Cash paid for licenses

(171)





(266)



Cash received from investments

1





29



Cash paid for investments

(3)





(11)



Cash received from divestitures and exchanges

26





41



Advance payments for license acquisitions

(30)





(5)



Other investing activities

3





(2)



Net cash used in investing activities

(1,163)





(864)











Cash flows from financing activities







Issuance of long-term debt

1,125







Repayment of long-term debt

(108)





(116)



Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments

(11)





(9)



Repurchase of Common Shares

(23)





(21)



Payment of debt issuance costs

(38)





(1)



Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(6)





(4)



Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries

(11)







Other financing activities

(2)





(1)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

926





(152)











Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,000





(292)











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







Beginning of period

291





583



End of period

$

1,291





$

291



 

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



ASSETS









December 31,

2020



2019

(Dollars in millions)







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,271





$

285



Short-term investments

3







Accounts receivable, net

998





1,010



Inventory, net

146





162



Prepaid expenses

51





50



Income taxes receivable

125





46



Other current assets

29





20



Total current assets

2,623





1,573











Assets held for sale

2















Licenses

2,629





2,471











Investments in unconsolidated entities

435





447











Property, plant and equipment, net

2,466





2,207











Operating lease right-of-use assets

924





900











Other assets and deferred charges

602





566











Total assets

$

9,681





$

8,164



 

United States Cellular Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









December 31,

2020



2019

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)







Current liabilities







Current portion of long-term debt

$

2





$

8



Accounts payable

387





304



Customer deposits and deferred revenues

151





148



Accrued taxes

48





30



Accrued compensation

82





76



Short-term operating lease liabilities

116





105



Other current liabilities

85





79



Total current liabilities

871





750











Liabilities held for sale

1















Deferred liabilities and credits







Deferred income tax liability, net

633





507



Long-term operating lease liabilities

875





865



Other deferred liabilities and credits

376





319











Long-term debt, net

2,489





1,502











Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

10





11











Equity







UScellular shareholders' equity







Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share

88





88



Additional paid-in capital

1,651





1,629



Treasury shares

(67)





(70)



Retained earnings

2,739





2,550



Total UScellular shareholders' equity

4,411





4,197











Noncontrolling interests

15





13











Total equity

4,426





4,210











Total liabilities and equity

$

9,681





$

8,164



 

United States Cellular Corporation

Financial Measures and Reconciliations

(Unaudited)



Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

(Dollars in millions)















Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$

288





$

37





$

1,237





$

724



Less: Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

299





210





989





650



Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$

(11)





$

(173)





$

248





$

74







1

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment.

 

