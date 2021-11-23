CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) is participating in a fireside chat hosted by Wells Fargo on Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:20 p.m. EST (4:20 p.m. CST). Laurent C. Therivel, President and CEO – UScellular; Colleen Thompson, Vice President, Corporate Relations – TDS; and Jane W. McCahon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations – TDS will attend.

To listen to all presentations, please visit the events and presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentation will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 5.0 million connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company employed approximately 4,900 associates as of September 30, 2021. At the end of the third quarter of 2021, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 82 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

